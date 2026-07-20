Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group Raises $40 Million to Scale Precision Manufacturing, Mission Systems and Deep-Tech Platforms

Round led by Norwest and Skegen Asset Management, with participation from Indus Bridge Ventures, GJNX Ventures, and Ashish Kacholia, to accelerate global expansion and indigenous aerospace and defence technologies

HYDERABAD, India, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group (RVAG), a Hyderabad-headquartered precision manufacturing and deep-tech company serving the global aerospace, defence and energy sectors, today announced it has raised $40 million (approximately ₹400 crore) in its latest funding round. The round was led by Norwest and Skegen Asset Management, with participation from Indus Bridge Ventures, GJNX Ventures and noted investor Ashish Kacholia.

The capital will be used to expand manufacturing capacity across the Group's facilities in India, the UK and the USA; accelerate development of its upcoming integrated manufacturing campus at Hardware Park near Hyderabad International Airport; and strengthen its Mission Systems and Deep-Tech & Autonomous Systems businesses.

Over the past two decades, RVAG has evolved into a global manufacturing platform with more than 1,200 employees and over ten facilities across three countries. The Group manufactures precision aero-engine components and sub-assemblies for leading global OEMs, including GE Aerospace, Collins Aerospace, Honeywell and Safran, while also serving global energy companies such as Baker Hughes, Halliburton, SLB and GE. It currently has an order book exceeding ₹2,500 crore.

The Group is among the few Indian companies offering end-to-end aerospace manufacturing under one roof, spanning design, engineering, manufacturing, testing and assembly. Its capabilities include CNC machining, sheet metal fabrication, composites, electronics, gears, fasteners and NADCAP-approved special processes.

Beyond contract manufacturing, Raghu Vamsi has built strong indigenous capabilities through its Mission Systems and Deep-Tech verticals. The company develops micro turbojet engines, aircraft hydraulic pumps and missile subsystems for defence programmes, while its ARROBOT platform is advancing IC & Jet based drone technologies and unmanned ground vehicles for India's armed forces.

"This investment is a strong vote of confidence in what our team has built over the last two decades, a fully integrated, home-grown manufacturing platform that global aerospace, defence and energy leaders trust with mission-critical work. It allows us to scale capacity across our India, UK and USA operations; accelerate our Hardware Park campus and deepen our investments in Mission Systems and Autonomous Systems," said Vamsi Vikas, Managing Director, Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group.

"Our growth has always been guided by the values of our founder, Late Sri G. Thrimurthulu, who built this company on reliability, integrity and empathy toward every stakeholder we serve. This round strengthens our ability to invest in our people, our technology and our talent pipeline as we prepare for the next phase of scale," added Siva Arvinth, CEO, Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group.

"Raghu Vamsi has created a uniquely integrated manufacturing platform trusted by leading aerospace and energy OEMs for its technical depth and disciplined execution. We look forward to working with the team scales and unlocks the next phase of value creation," said Shiv Chaudhary, Partner, Norwest.

"Raghu Vamsi's breadth spanning precision manufacturing, mission systems and deep tech, sets it apart in India's aerospace and defence ecosystem. We look forward to supporting the team through its next phase of growth," said Navin Roy Vallabhneni, Skegen Asset Management.

The company has also established collaborations with premier institutions, including the IITs and IIITs, as well as research organisations such as ARCI and defence agencies, including ADA and DRDO, reinforcing its commitment to building globally competitive aerospace and defence technologies from India.

About Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group

Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group is a Hyderabad-based aerospace and defence manufacturing company with operations across India, the UK and the USA. The Group supplies precision-engineered components to leading global OEMs including GE Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Honeywell, Safran and Collins Aerospace, while expanding into mission systems and autonomous technologies.

SOURCE Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group (RVAG)