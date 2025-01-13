Ragie Launch Week: Game-Changing RAG Tooling for Developers

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ragie, the innovative leader in Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) technology, is proud to announce its first-ever Launch Week. Beginning today, Ragie will unveil several highly anticipated features requested by its growing user base that are designed to make AI applications faster and easier to build.

Three key announcements are being made during this three-day event: Ragie Connect, Advanced Retrieval Mode and Base Chat.

Easily embed RAG into your product with Ragie Connect. Ragie Connect handles authentication and automatic user-data syncing from popular data sources like Google Drive, Salesforce, Notion, and many more so you can easily build RAG on top of your users' data. Ship AI capabilities into your applications in minutes. Build RAG applications with your user data on Ragie Connect.

Ragie Connect

Many of Ragie's customers have asked for a way to use its robust RAG pipeline in their SaaS applications, which is why the team developed Ragie Connect. Ragie Connect connects your AI application with your users' data with minimal code. It handles authentication and automatic user-data syncing from data sources like Google Drive, Salesforce, Notion, and more, so developers can easily embed RAG in their applications.

"Ragie Connect is a lot like Plaid for AI", said Bob Remeika, CEO of Ragie. "With just a little bit of code, you can sync your users' data with your application. It's similar to other iPaaS systems in that it handles authentication and data syncing, except Ragie Connect is purpose built for AI applications which really sets it apart."

Ragie Advanced Retrieval Mode

Ragie looks very simple by design, but there are a lot of advanced features like Hybrid Search and Reranking. These work in the background to help it achieve 99.4% precision on LegalBench-RAG and a 137% improvement on FinanceBench with semantic, hybrid, and hierarchical retrieval. Ragie's new "recency bias" feature ensures that the most current data is prioritized during retrieval in use cases where live data is more important than historical knowledge bases.

"Our goal is to set the standard for retrieval accuracy and developer experience in the industry," said Mohammed Rafiq, CTO of Ragie.

Ragie Base Chat

Ragie is releasing an open source multi-tenant chatbot called Ragie Base Chat, which is powered by Ragie Connect and connects to your company's knowledge base. It's like a self-hosted "Glean light" that allows companies to chat with their data from Google Drive, Salesforce, Notion, and more. The Base Chat release will also contain 5 new native connectors including Slack, Hubspot, Dropbox, GCS, and S3 to meet the needs of new and existing customers in multiple verticals. A fully hosted version of Base Chat is coming soon.

These updates are just the latest in Ragie's ongoing evolution as the leading RAG-as-a-Service platform for developers. Visit www.ragie.ai to learn more about the Launch Week, Ragie Connect, and more.

SOURCE Ragie