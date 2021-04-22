Ragin' Cajun Foods™ Launches Bold New Look

LAFAYETTE, La., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ragin' Cajun Foods™ has released their newly redesigned packaging that can be found on shelves Summer 2021. The bold, new design and identity brings "Ragin' Cajun" front and center with a clear and identifiable presence.



"People all over the country love great-tasting, authentic Cajun food. Ragin' Cajun brings the most authentic, high-quality Cajun food into consumers' kitchens regardless of where you live", says Ryan Schemmel, Chief Commercial Officer for Ragin' Cajun Foods™.



As a nod to the brand's 35-year history that is steeped in Cajun culture, the packaging also includes the phrase, "C'est Bon!", which means "It's Good!"



"Most people know our brand name and have a story of where and when they have tasted Ragin' Cajun food," said Schemmel. "We are always proud to tell them that we create and produce all our products in-house right here in Acadiana, with proprietary blends and authentic Cajun recipes. The truth is, we are as authentic as it gets, and we never take shortcuts. This is our biggest advantage and point of difference as a brand."



The brand and company gained new leadership over the last year. CEO Paul Leleux (who is a local Cajun himself) said, "We are currently enjoying rapid growth thanks to our customers – both new and old - who are finding, buying, and loving the authentic flavors and quality of our products. We believe our updated branding and packaging will significantly further this growth and we are investing significant resources and capital to grow our brands and expand our reach to retailers and consumers throughout the United States."



Following a national search, Ragin Cajun Foods™ partnered with brandRUSSO in Lafayette, Louisiana on the brand and packaging redesign. "We are committed to remaining authentic to our Cajun core and brandRUSSO's expertise and first-hand knowledge of the local culture has proven invaluable throughout the process. We couldn't be happier with the outcome and hope you agree", says Paul.

About Ragin' Cajun Foods & Acadian Kitchens LLC:



At Acadian Kitchens, we carefully fuse the authentic and diverse tastes of Louisiana's Creole and Cajun cultures to bring you traditional, bold, hand-crafted flavors in our flagship brands and products from the heart of Acadiana: Acadian Kitchens, Ragin' Cajun Foods & Cajun's Choice.



Acadian Kitchens LLC of Lafayette, Louisiana has a long and rich tradition of manufacturing and marketing the best tasting and highest quality seasonings, sauces, box dinners, bean products and other specialty foods of Acadiana. The company is owned and operated by management and a team of veteran food industry investors at Evanston Partners LLC.



Our brands and products are sold nationally in Grocery Stores, on Amazon & www.AcadianKitchens.com

Media Contact:

Ryan Schemmel, Acadian Kitchens

[email protected]



Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12866784



Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Acadian Kitchens