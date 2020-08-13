RagingBull Earns Spot on Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America for 2nd Year in a Row

LEE, N.H., Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RagingBull, the leading stock market coaching company, has experienced 831% growth over the last three years earning them the 564th spot on the Inc. 5000 list for 2020. Last year, they were spot 915, just two behind Uber.

Founded in 2011 by Jeff Bishop, a MENSA certified genius with a renowned trading background and Jason Bond, a gym teacher turned millionaire trader, through RagingBull's business. RagingBull provides educational resources to teach students and members how to trade stocks and options, look for trades, analyze chart patterns and then break down their trades.

The company's courses are simple and practical to give amateur traders strategies that Jeff and Jason and the other professional traders on the RagingBull team have learned over 20 years of trading and teaching 10,000's of clients across the world to become empowered traders on their own. Through a hands-on platform of education and coaching, one of RagingBull's most successful traders has turned $15K into over $10,000,000 in profits in just five years.

"We were easily able to adjust to the influx of at home investors this year because of our lean, adaptable team. We saw what types of services and teachings are needed to help them become more successful. Our quickness is an advantage for us to respond to changes in the market much faster than traditional investing names" said RagingBull CEO and Head Options Trader, Jeff Bishop.

RagingBull was created with the purpose to pay forward trading profits to charity and with over $1,000,000 donated to the fund. Co-Founders Jeff and Jason donate all their trading profits from RagingBull services to the RagingBull Charitable Giving Program which includes organizations such as St. Judes, Autism Speaks, Special Olympics and more.

Head of Trading Coaching and Co-Founder of RagingBull, Jason Bond said, "We have a proven formula for our courses that simply works, allowing our members to watch and learn top strategies by traders in real-time. We've been through the ups and downs of the market, so we're here to share our experiences to give our members a leg up in their trading education."

The company will continue their incredible growth as they plan to onboard new employees who are experts in the field and launch an exclusive product with a well-known former Wall Street trader later this month.

About RagingBull:

To learn more visit ragingbull.com .

