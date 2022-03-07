Rahm, Thomas Lead the Favorites for Golf's Richest Tournament

LAS VEGAS, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World No. 1 Jon Rahm and defending champion Justin Thomas are the favorites to win the prestigious The Players Championship this week at TPC Sawgrass in Ponta Vedra Beach, Florida, according to TheLines, which tracks odds in the U.S. regulated sports betting market.

Often known as professional golf's "fifth major," The Players Championship features a $20 million purse — the richest in golf — with $3.6 million going to the winner. Rahm and Thomas are the favorites to win the tournament, according to a consensus of the nation's largest legal online sportsbooks — including DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, BetRivers, Caesars, and PointsBet. Rahm and Thomas are each listed at +1200, which means bettors on either golfer would win $1,200 for every $100.

Thomas is the defending champion, having won last year's event by one stroke. But the tournament, which was first played in 1974, has never seen a back-to-back winner. Rahm has been the top-ranked player in the Official World Golf Ranking since last summer. But both players are still looking for their first wins on the PGA Tour this season.

Collin Morikawa, who is the betting favorite at some books, and Rory McIlroy are a consensus +1400 pick.

"The rich purse combined with a stunning course like TPC Sawgrass produces a field that rivals any of the four traditional majors," said Brett Collson, lead analyst for TheLines. "Since the start of the PGA Tour season, we've seen 18 different winners in 20 events. The talent level right now is both high and deep and this course doesn't necessarily favor big hitters or the best putters. So, it will be a wide-open race for the huge payday."

Conditions will also affect the field. Forecasts show a heavy chance of rain this week in Ponta Vedra Beach and high winds sticking around through the weekend.

"TPC Sawgrass is a positional course and it requires players to put the ball in certain spots to create the best angles to the green. Rain and wind will certainly play a factor this week," Collison said.

Consensus odds for the top 10 favorites ahead of this week's The Players, as of Monday, March 7:

Jon Rahm , +1200

, +1200 Justin Thomas , +1200

, +1200 Rory McIlroy , +1400

, +1400 Collin Morikawa , +1400

, +1400 Victor Hovland , +2000

, +2000 Patrick Cantlay , +2200

, +2200 Scottie Scheffler , +2200

, +2200 Xander Schauffele , +2500

, +2500 Cameron Smith , +2800

, +2800 Dustin Johnson , +2800

To access updated THE PLAYERS odds, and for more analysis, visit www.thelines.com/the-players-championship-golf-odds-2022/

About TheLines.com:

TheLines.com is a leading source for news, analysis, and research related to the market for regulated sports betting in the United States. Affiliated with the PlayUSA.com Network, TheLines.com provides original daily reporting and offers player advocacy tools related to the advancement of safe, licensed, and legal online sports betting. Based in Las Vegas, the PlayUSA Network is independently owned and operated, with no affiliations to any casino — commercial, tribal, online, or otherwise.

Contact: Zack Hall, Catena Media, 775-338-0745, [email protected]

SOURCE TheLines.com