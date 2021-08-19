Rahul Singal, MD, Joins Avalon Healthcare Solutions as Chief Medical Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avalon Health Services, LLC, DBA Avalon Healthcare Solutions, the world's first Lab Insights company, today announced Rahul Singal, MD, joined the Avalon Executive Team as Chief Medical Officer.

Dr. Singal has 20+ years of healthcare experience as a scientist, practicing internist, health plan medical director and technology entrepreneur. He believes science is the foundation for improving the health of people and populations, and joining Avalon allows him to continue contributing to the scientific foundation of health and medicine.

"As a physician taking care of individual patients, lab results drove most of the clinical decisions. For the past 20 years, I've been building technology to improve the health of large populations. Lab results for populations were always the elusive holy grail for me," said Dr. Singal. "Now, here's the opportunity to join this company—Avalon—that has been a leader in managing lab benefits with proven cost savings. I'm now part of the team that is digitizing the lab values to produce the right insights, and ultimately the right care for the patient, including early detection, optimized outcomes, and lower healthcare costs. Avalon's innovation puts the patient at the heart of improving clinical outcomes. I am thrilled to join the team."

Prior to joining Avalon, Dr. Singal was CMO of ZeOmega, a population health management and advanced analytics platform company. From 2013 to 2015, he was CMO of DST Health where he led product innovation and clinical oversight for the company's two healthcare divisions.

"We are fortunate to add Dr. Singal to our team as another highly respected healthcare leader," said Bill Kerr, MD, Avalon Chief Executive Officer. "I've known Dr. Singal for several years as he has successfully led population health innovation initiatives, always focused on the Triple Aim of healthcare. A large part of our success as a company is a result of the talent we have attracted to Avalon, including Dr. Singal."

Dr. Singal earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Southern California, medical degree at Stanford Medical School, and completed his medical residency in Internal Medicine at the Washington University School of Medicine. During his years at Stanford, he also conducted three years of molecular biology research in an HIV vaccine laboratory where he learned the value of questioning the status quo and dogma based upon superficial analysis.

About Avalon Healthcare Solutions

Avalon Healthcare Solutions is the world's first and only Lab Insights company, bringing together our proven Lab Benefit Management solutions, lab science expertise, digitized lab values, and proprietary analytics to help healthcare insurers proactively inform appropriate care, reduce costs, and improve clinical outcomes. Working with health plans across the country, the company covers more than 16 million lives, and delivers 7-12% outpatient lab benefit savings. Avalon is pioneering a new era of value-driven care with its Lab Insights System that captures, digitizes, and analyzes lab results in real time to provide actionable insights for earlier disease detection, ensuring appropriate treatment protocols, and driving down overall cost.

