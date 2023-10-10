raicoon secures €4 Million in Seed Funding to Shape a World That Runs Itself on Renewables

News provided by

raicoon

10 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

VIENNA, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- raicoon, a climate-tech company and world leader in autonomous solar operations, proudly announces a €4 Million seed funding round to tap into new markets, enhance its product offering and expand the team.

Premier climate, tech and impact funds PUSH VC, Voltares and a private family office contributed to the strategic funding round. This financial boost not only reaffirms the industry's faith in raicoon's vision but also sets the stage for an exciting phase of innovation and global expansion.

About raicoon

raicoon's autonomous operations center (AOC) revolutionizes solar PV operations with game-changing AI technology. The cloud-based B2B SaaS platform enhances energy yields by about 6% while reducing Operational Expenditure (OPEX) by 30-50%, enabling solar power plants to operate more efficiently and profitably.

raicoon's industry-first 100% fault detection and zero false alarms promise is backed by global insurance powerhouse Munich Re.

The funds will be used for:

  1. Software Upgrades: Advancing the AI and ML capabilities that define raicoon AOC.
  2. Self-Service SaaS: A new self-service portal designed to democratize access to autonomous energy management.
  3. Global Reach: Deepening presence in the U.S. and APAC, backed by a new U.S. entity and an APAC subsidiary. Further scale the transformative solution worldwide.
  4. Team Expansion: Enhancing customer support, establishing a global commercial sales organization, boosting software development.

Ralf Tschanun, CEO and Co-founder of raicoon said:

"This seed funding marks a significant milestone for both raicoon and the renewable energy sector at large. Moving past manual inefficiencies, we're reshaping the entire operations model with the power of autonomy - shaping a future where renewable energy operations are smarter, more efficient, and relentlessly reliable."

Laurenz Simbruner, Founding Partner of PUSH VC said:

"raicoon's pioneering spirit and technology resonate with PUSH VCs' ethos. We're confident that their AI-powered approach is set to redefine renewables, and we're thrilled to be part of this transformative journey."

Cornelius Patt, CEO and Founder of Voltares said:

"At Voltares, we're deeply committed to championing initiatives that make a genuine impact on our planet. raicoon's emphasis on rescuing valuable renewable energy from being wasted is a cause we resonate deeply with."

Experience the game-changing potential of raicoon AOC for your solar energy assets by scheduling a demo at raicoon.com.

raicoon: running renewables.

*so you don't have to.

Press Contact:
Fiona Amann
CMO & GM Americas, raicoon
Email: [email protected]
Mobile: +1 347 237 6525
Website: www.raicoon.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2088200/raicoon_Logo.jpg

SOURCE raicoon

