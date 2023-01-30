RAID controller card market 2022-2026: A descriptive analysis of five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global RAID controller card market size is estimated to grow by USD 699.95 million from 2021 to 2026. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.78%. Moreover, the growth momentum will accelerate. APAC will account for 40% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. To know more, buy the report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global RAID Controller Card Market

Global RAID controller card market - Five forces

The global RAID controller card market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining power of buyers

The threat of new entrants

Threat of rivalry

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of substitutes

Global RAID controller card market – Customer landscape



The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.



Global RAID controller card market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on product (hardware RAID and software RAID).

The hardware RAID segment will account for a significant share of the global market during the forecast period. Hardware RAID controller cards are integrated into the motherboard or as an add-on card. They have their own processors and memories to run RAID applications. The growth of this segment will be driven by factors such ass the emergence of storage devices such as SSDs and all-flash arrays (AFAs), data deduplication and compression, large capacity HDDs, a new data redundancy model, and the use of containers.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global raid controller card market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global raid controller card market.

APAC will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the region's key countries for the RAID controller card market. Moreover, market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The customer base of industries such as telecommunications and digital media grown in APAC, which will drive the RAID controller card market growth in the region during the forecast period

Global RAID controller card market – Market dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The increasing adoption of cloud-based storage services is driving the global RAID controller card market growth.

is driving the global RAID controller card market growth. The adoption of cloud-based storage services by enterprises is rising.

The use of such services enables the storage of collected data in data centers.

Data centers require servers and storage devices that are integrated with RAID controllers.

Therefore, the increasing adoption of cloud-based storage services will fuel the growth of the global RAID controller card market during the forecast period.

Leading trends influencing the market

The rising adoption of SSDs is a key trend in the market.

is a key trend in the market. SSDs are flash-based storage devices with minimal power needs, which is increasing their adoption.

Several enterprises have adopted SSDs due to the declining cost of flash-based storage devices.

Moreover, companies that offer SSDs are focusing on technological advances.

The cost of flash-based storage is expected to decline during the forecast period, and several data center storage companies will switch to SSDs.

The transition toward SSDs will increase the demand for SSD RAID controller cards, which will support market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

The focus on the consolidation of data centers will challenge the global RAID controller card market growth.

will challenge the global RAID controller card market growth. Enterprises are focusing on reducing the size of their data centers using IaaS, which has led to the consolidation of data centers.

The virtualization of data centers also leads to consolidation, which reduces the total number of data centers.

These factors will impede the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this RAID controller card market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the RAID controller card market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the RAID controller card market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the RAID controller card market across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of RAID controller card market vendors

RAID Controller Card Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 139 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.78% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 699.95 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 2.57 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Advanced HPC Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Areca Technology Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., HighPoint Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Marvell Technology Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NEC Corp., StarTech.com Ltd., Super Micro Computer Inc., and Vantec Thermal Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product

5.3 Hardware RAID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Hardware RAID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hardware RAID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Hardware RAID - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hardware RAID - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Software RAID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Software RAID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Software RAID - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Software RAID - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Software RAID - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 89: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 92: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 94: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 96: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 97: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Dell Inc.

Exhibit 99: Dell Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: Dell Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Dell Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 102: Dell Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Dell Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 104: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 106: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Exhibit 108: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 113: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.9 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 117: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 120: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 122: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 123: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 Lenovo Group Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: Lenovo Group Ltd. - Segment focus

10.12 NEC Corp.

Exhibit 130: NEC Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 131: NEC Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: NEC Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 133: NEC Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: NEC Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

