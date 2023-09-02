RAID Controller Card Market to grow by USD 779.69 million from 2022 to 2027 | APAC to contribute 30% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The RAID controller card market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The RAID controller card market is estimated to grow by USD 779.69 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.08%. APAC is estimated to account for 30% of the global market growth. There is rapid economic growth coupled with advancements in technology and the rising adoption of digitalization across various industries in the region. Due to these factors, there is an increasing demand for robust data storage solutions such as RAID controller cards, to support the expansion of IT infrastructure and data-driven operations in the region. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the market growth in the region during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

RAID Controller Card Market - Company Landscape

The RAID controller card market is fragmented; the companies are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major companies have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

RAID Controller Card Market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

The growing adoption of cloud-based storage services drives the market growth during the forecast period. Several enterprises are adopting cloud-based storage services. Some of the major cloud-based services include Amazon Web Services(AWS) and Microsoft Azure. The main feature of these services is that it offers up to 30 terabytes (TB) of storage capacity. As a result, it helps organizations mitigate risks to critical data from cyberattacks and insider threats. For instance, in 2020, Accenture introduced Accenture Cloud First, with an investment of USD 3 billion, to enable customers across industries to rapidly shift their business to digital platforms. Hence, such factors are driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

The increasing adoption of SSDs is a primary trend in the market during the forecast period. There is an increasing adoption of SSDs across several enterprises as they are flash-based storage devices that have minimal power needs. In addition, the declining prices of flash-based storage devices are also fuelling the demand for SSDs across enterprises. For example, Huawei Technologies declared that it was focusing on the development of an NVMe over Internet Protocol (IP) SSD, which will have an on-drive object storage scheme. Hence, such developments are expected to positively impact the market which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

The RAID controller card market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading companies including Acer Inc., Advanced HPC Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Areca Technology Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., HighPoint Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Marvell Technology Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NEC Corp., StarTech.com Ltd., Super Micro Computer Inc., and Vantec Thermal Technologies Inc.

RAID Controller Card Market - Market Segmentation

This RAID controller card market is analyzed in terms of end-user (small enterprise and large enterprise), product (hardware RAID and software RAID), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth by the small enterprise segment is significant during the forecast period. RAID controller cards can be referred to as hardware devices that manage and control data storage in a RAID array. In RAID controller cards, multiple disk drives work together to enhance data performance, reliability, or bot. It also enables the execution of RAID configurations efficiently for both basic data redundancy and advanced performance optimization. Thus, there is an increasing adoption of RAID card controllers across smaller segments, which is expected to fuel the market growth, which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

RAID Controller Card Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.08% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 779.69 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 2.39 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 30% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Acer Inc., Advanced HPC Inc., Advantech Co. Ltd., Areca Technology Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., HighPoint Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Marvell Technology Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NEC Corp., StarTech.com Ltd., Super Micro Computer Inc., and Vantec Thermal Technologies Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

