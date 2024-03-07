RAID: SHADOW LEGENDS CELEBRATES 5TH ANNIVERSARY WITH "FESTIVAL OF CREATION" IN-GAME EVENT

Players Can Enjoy Four Weeks of Exciting In-Game Activities Now Through April 4th 2024

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Plarium , a global leader in developing F2P mobile and PC games with more than 480 million registered gamers worldwide, announced today that it is celebrating the five year anniversary of its acclaimed dark fantasy collection RPG RAID: Shadow Legends with a month-long in-game Festival of Creation event. Now through April 4th, players can participate in a variety of themed in-game activities, including special never-before-seen anniversary experiences.

Since its launch in 2019, RAID: Shadow Legends has surpassed $2B in lifetime revenue and 100 million downloads across all platforms. As a token of appreciation for reaching this incredible milestone, players will receive a special in-game gift when the Festival of Creation begins.

"We are so thankful to the millions of people that choose to spend their valuable time with RAID, embracing this game and becoming an active member of its community," said Schraga Mor, CEO at Plarium. "This Festival of Creation event was made with you in mind and we sincerely hope you enjoy the many special events and unique experiences we will provide for you all month long."

The Festival of Creation in-game and community events will be hosted by a brand new Champion, the mysterious fortune teller Armanz the Magnificent, a charismatic soul whose skill with a lute is only matched by his skill with a sword. Players will have an opportunity to summon this traveling bard via a special Fusion event. In keeping with the theme, RAID: Shadow Legends' in-game Bastion, the player's central activities hub, will also transform into a bustling carnival featuring new music that evokes a festival experience.

As is tradition for each anniversary celebration, players can receive their own RAID Chronicle video narrated by Armanz between March 7th and 28th, which recaps their in-game progress and achievements, detailing their RAID: Shadow Legends journey over the past 18 months.

Beyond the in-game activities, players can expect a host of fun community activities including special anniversary trivia and a fan art contest to mark the celebration, along with a lore video and an impressive CG commercial showcasing many RAID: Shadow Legends Champions reveling in the fun of the Festival of Creation.

RAID: Shadow Legends is available to download on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as PC through the Microsoft Store , Epic Store , Steam , or the Plarium Play platform.

About Plarium

Plarium Global Ltd. is dedicated to creating the best mobile and PC experience for its community of over 480 million registered gamers worldwide. Our diverse portfolio includes 18 games ranging from hardcore RPGs to casual adventures, featuring acclaimed titles such as RAID: Shadow Legends, Mech Arena, Vikings: War of Clans, and Merge Gardens. The App Store and Google Play regularly feature our games, with Facebook twice recognizing us as a top hardcore Facebook developer. Our games are available on iOS, Android, and PC. They are also available through Plarium Play, our optimized game launcher for PC and Mac players. Plarium is part of Pixel United, the global mobile-first games publishing business of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX code: ALL). Visit www.plarium.com for more information.

