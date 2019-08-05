Raiders, Allegiant Agree On Naming Rights Deal For Las Vegas Stadium

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Raiders and Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) today announced an agreement for the naming rights to Las Vegas Stadium, the under-construction future home of the Raiders and UNLV football.

"We're thrilled that our future home will be known as Allegiant Stadium," said Raiders President Marc Badain. "As the hometown airline, Allegiant is the perfect partner to showcase the incredible support we continue to receive from the Southern Nevada community. We are grateful to all involved who worked diligently to make Allegiant Stadium a reality."

This partnership with the Raiders presents a global branding opportunity for the Las Vegas-based company as Allegiant will have its name showcased on the 1.75 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art domed stadium that will also host many world-class major sports and entertainment events.

Allegiant Stadium will also serve as site of the Las Vegas Bowl beginning in 2020, which will feature a Pac-12 football opponent versus either a Big Ten or SEC opponent, as well as the 2020 and 2021 Pac-12 Football Championship Game.

"This partnership is an incredibly exciting opportunity to join Las Vegas' hometown airline with its new hometown NFL team," said Maury Gallagher, Allegiant chairman and chief executive officer. "It will not only amplify our growing brand as the only U.S. airline focused on leisure travel and experiences, but will also provide access to NFL games and special opportunities for fans across the country. We are thrilled to be able to bring Raider Nation to its new capital—Las Vegas."

With 55 nonstop routes from cities across the country, Allegiant brings more than 1.2 million customers to Las Vegas each year. Allegiant's affordable, all-nonstop flights – along with special fan travel packages – will offer Raiders fans everywhere unprecedented access to see their favorite team.

This partnership will allow Allegiant to feature exterior signage at the transformational facility that is set to become the latest jewel along the internationally-known, iconic skyline of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Raiders and Allegiant are also teaming up to provide additional enhancements, rewarding customers and fans with unique in-game and season-long promotions including the "Allegiant Connection of the Game" linking a lucky fan to their favorite Raiders player, and an opportunity to win "Fan Traveler of the Year" honors.

The Raiders and Allegiant share a deep commitment to the community which offers even more synergy to the partnership as they will unite in programs and activations that benefit Southern Nevada residents. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Allegiant currently generates nearly $3 billion in annual economic impact for the state of Nevada.

Legends Global Partnerships represented the Raiders to secure the naming rights agreement with Allegiant as a part of their duties as the stadium's official premium ticketing and sponsorships agency.

CONTACTS: Raiders Media Relations, 510-864-5000, raiderspr@raiders.com;

Allegiant Media Relations, 702-800-2020, mediarelations@allegiantair.com

Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with premier leisure experiences - from vacations to hometown family entertainment. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves more than 450 routes across the country, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. Allegiant's Sunseeker Resorts subsidiary is currently under construction with its inaugural resort property, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor in Southwest Florida - a unique waterside integrated resort like no other. And a growing group of Allegiant Nonstop family entertainment centers offer state-of-the art indoor games and attractions to thrill seekers of all ages. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

- Raiders.com –

SOURCE Allegiant