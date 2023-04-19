Raidiant Launches Unique Year-Long Women's Esports Program, the Raidiant Challenger Circuit, in Partnership with Twitch

Unique Esports Circuit Will Offer Competitive, Pro-am, and Influencer Driven Tournaments Across Five Leading Game Titles

LOS ANGELES, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raidiant, the women's esports and gaming broadcast platform of New Meta Entertainment, Inc (NME), announces the launch of its groundbreaking event series, the Raidiant Challenger Circuit (RCC). This first-of-its-kind program will feature women-focused events across five popular game titles: Fortnite, League of Legends, Overwatch, Rocket League and VALORANT.

Raidiant, the women's esports and gaming broadcast platform of New Meta Entertainment, Inc (NME), announces the launch of its groundbreaking event series, the Raidiant Challenger Circuit (RCC). This first-of-its-kind program will feature women-focused events across five popular game titles: Fortnite, League of Legends, Overwatch, Rocket League and VALORANT.

"As we continue to demonstrate that there's a substantial appetite for more women's esports programming," said Heather Garozzo, Head of Raidiant, "I look forward to expanding upon our events, and working with even more brands to support the community, and provide opportunities for the thousands of women participants, talent, producers, and gaming professionals who make all of this possible."

Raidiant has been a champion for increased opportunities and visibility for women gamers, and the Raidiant Challenger Circuit is another important step forward in supporting and empowering women in esports. The program is designed to provide a safe and inclusive environment for women gamers to showcase their elite skills on the global stage. With numerous blockbuster events over the past two years, Raidiant is proud to lead the way in creating safe, inclusive and high-exposure events for women in gaming.

The first event for the year-long program is the Raidiant Heroes Major, part of Blizzard's Calling All Heroes efforts to support members of marginalized gender-identifies in Overwatch 2. Raidiant will be the exclusive provider of all Majors. The first event takes place April 21-23, 2023. Viewers can watch on Twitch.tv/RaidiantGG with a simultaneous broadcast on Twitch.tv/PlayOverwatch . Subsequent Majors will take place on July 7-9 and November 17-19, culminating with a Last Chance Qualifier on January 19-21, 2024.

Raidiant and Twitch have entered a co-sales agreement, where Twitch will serve as the exclusive sponsorship sales partner for the Raidiant Challenger Circuit. Twitch will create partnerships with leading brands to promote the Raidiant Challenger Circuit, activate around their events, and support the community.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Raidiant Challenger Circuit," said Lou Garate, Global Head of Sponsorship Sales at Twitch. "Our goal with this program is to amplify the amazing work that Raidiant continues to do to provide a platform for women in gaming to compete at the highest level and inspire the next generation of women in esports. Women have always been a part of gaming culture, and it's important that we continue to celebrate and champion their impact. By securing sponsors for the Raidiant Challenger Circuit, we want to support the continued growth of this fundamental sector of the gaming industry."

After launching just over one year ago, Raidiant has since skyrocketed to become the go-to esports broadcast solution built by, operated and focused on women. Most recently, Raidiant operated Psyonix's Ally Women's Open, a $40,000 tournament for North American and European women's Rocket League teams. Over 16,000 concurrent viewers tuned in, far surpassing comparable events as a result of compelling storytelling and growing fandom for women's esports events. In late 2022, Raidiant was selected as the broadcast and tournament operations partner of Blizzard's Calling All Heroes Challengers Cup, a new tournament series for marginalized genders. In 2021, Raidiant and its sister company, Dignitas, operated one of Riot Games' VCT Game Changers North America events.

In the coming weeks, Raidiant will announce additional events in the Raidiant Challengers Circuit across Fortnite, League of Legends, and Rocket League. At this time, tournaments operated in Fortnite, League of Legends, Rocket League and VALORANT are in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or otherwise associated with each game's publisher. Tournaments under the Raidiant Challengers Circuit are being operated under each game's community license.

Brands interested in collaborating with Raidiant on exciting women's focused gaming opportunities can reach out to [email protected] .

ABOUT RAIDIANT

Launched by New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), parent company of esports organization Dignitas , as the next stage of the esports organization's women's initiative, Raidiant is a platform providing educational, social, and competitive resources for women in gaming. With content studios and player wellness facilities in Greater New York City and Los Angeles, and infrastructure in Europe, NME is a global leader dedicated to esports athletes, digital influencers, and entertainment game-changers.

To learn more about Raidiant, visit Raidiant.gg , Twitter.com/RaidiantGG , Instagram.com/RaidiantGG , Twitch.tv/RaidiantGG , YouTube.com/Raidiant , TikTok.com/@RaidiantGG , and LinkedIn.com/Raidiant .

ABOUT TWITCH

Launched in 2011, Twitch is an interactive livestreaming service and global community that comes together every day to create unique, live, and unpredictable experiences from the interactions of millions. It brings the joy of co-op to everything, from casual gaming and world-class esports to anime marathons, music, and art streams. Twitch also hosts TwitchCon , the biggest community event of the year, where tens of thousands of people come together to celebrate and connect with others who share their interests and passions. We're always live at Twitch . Stay up to date on all things Twitch on Twitter and on our Blog .

Media contact:

Heather Garozzo

[email protected]

866-201-8538

SOURCE Raidiant.gg