Raidiant Named Tournament Partner for Verizon VALORANT Game Changers North America and Raidiant Academy

Women's Teams Compete for $150,000 Prize Pool and Chance to Qualify for World Championship

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Raidiant, the leading women's esports broadcast operator, is thrilled to announce its partnership with VALORANT Game Changers NA, a competitive program from Riot Esports, to present the highly anticipated return of the Verizon VALORANT Game Changers North America, a prestigious tournament series for women. Further, Raidiant has unveiled the latest academy program for up-and-coming VALORANT Game Changers NA players, titled the Raidiant Academy.

The VALORANT Game Changers series is coming off an incredibly successful 2023 season, with North America's Shopify Rebellion winning the Global Championship over Team Liquid Brazil. Nearly 294,000 peak concurrent viewers* tuned in to the VALORANT Game Changers Championship, making it the second most watched tournament for women's esports in 2023.

Raidiant has been named the official tournament organizer for the 2024 VALORANT Game Changers North America season. Renowned for hosting successful VALORANT, Rocket League, Overwatch, Fortnite and Warzone tournaments for women and non-binary players, Raidiant is dedicated to fostering and supporting North American talent.

The Verizon VALORANT Game Changers NA Series I, II, and III will each consist of multiple Open Qualifiers for up to 48 teams to identify the top eight teams for each series' Main Event.

Teams will compete for a share of the impressive $150,000 prize pool and valuable points towards qualifying for the 2024 Game Changers World Championship.

The Main Event will be produced by Raidiant's esteemed production team, led by Esports Hall of Famer and Emmy Nominated In-Game Director, Heather "sapphiRe" Garozzo - Executive Producer for Raidiant, and Alexis "pinecone" Wood - Live Producer for Raidiant, who previously produced six VALORANT Game Changers events and two years' worth of VALORANT Champions Tour events. The Main Event will be broadcasted on Twitch.tv/valorant_americas . A portion of each Open Qualifier will be broadcast on Raidiant's Twitch channel ( Twitch.tv/RaidiantGG ), with a clean feed that allows community streamers to broadcast the featured matches on their personal channels.

For 2024, the VALORANT Game Changers NA Academy program will continue as Raidiant Academy. The eight-event series will kick-off in late February, with additional events to occur throughout the year. The events serve to give aspiring VALORANT Game Changers teams an opportunity to challenge themselves in a lower stakes environment before tackling the big leagues, test out their newest roster, and compete for a share of the $16,000 prize pot. Through exciting broadcasts featuring up and coming broadcast talent and compelling storytelling content, Raidiant will shine a spotlight on emerging talent who may become the stars of tomorrow in Game Changers.

Raidiant and VALORANT Game Changers NA invite esports enthusiasts and VALORANT fans alike to witness the exciting battles and breakthrough moments that will unfold during the upcoming Game Changers series. Stay tuned for more information on schedules, participating teams, and additional details.

ABOUT RAIDIANT

Created by women, for women, Raidiant is a one-of-a-kind esports broadcaster and event organizer for women gamers, providing bespoke competitive events, in-person experiential moments and educational opportunities. Founded to build a compelling program of gaming events for women, Raidiant provides a stepping stone toward inclusivity to inspire the next generation of women gamers.

Raidiant is a division of New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), a new media sports and entertainment company founded in May 2019 by an investor group that includes Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. NME is also home to Dignitas, one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 28 World Championships across multiple gaming titles.

With content studios and player wellness facilities in Greater New York City and Los Angeles, NME is a leader dedicated to esports athletes, digital influencers, and entertainment game-changers.

To learn more about Raidiant, visit Raidiant.gg .

*Viewership data sourced from escharts.com .

