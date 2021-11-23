Raidiant Teams Up With Virus International as Athleticwear Brand Becomes Founding Partner of the Newly Launched Women's Gaming Media Platform

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Raidiant, the women in gaming and esports media platform recently launched by New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), has announced VIRUS International as a Founding Partner. The Raidiant.gg website, initiative and content hub will feature content created in collaboration with VIRUS International, offering educational and competitive resources to assist women with entering or advancing in the esports and gaming industries.



To celebrate Raidiant's November 18, 2021 release, VIRUS provided Raidiant's influencer and Raidiant Agents, the platforms' ambassador classification, with co-branded VIRUS and Raidiant Coolex Pullover sweaters . VIRUS and Raidiant will coproduce Raidiant merchandise both for women influencers in the gaming industry and as saleable merchandise on the Raidiant.gg website.



VIRUS will support, via athleticwear and branding, one of Raidiant's upcoming live stream events. In June 2021, VIRUS supported Raidiant's sister esports organization, Dignitas, with merchandise for all thirty-two women's VALORANT teams competing in the Verizon VCT Game Changers, presented by Dignitas. Competitors received an exclusive t-shirt featuring all participating teams.

"VIRUS has been striving to reach gender equity within its own space and markets," said Ashley Gomez, Director of Brand & Partnerships for Virus International. "We have been making more efforts to highlight the women in our segments and strive to provide the best gear out there for all athletes. This is why VIRUS is so honored and excited to be the Founding Partner of Raidiant. We are so thankful for the opportunity to amplify and support women in esports and gaming, to set the precedent for women in this industry and beyond."

"We are thrilled to partner with VIRUS International, a company that shares and embodies Raidiant's vision to even the playing field for women and girls in gaming and esports," said Jen Franklin, SVP of Marketing for New Meta Entertainment. "By providing Raidiant Agents and our Community with performance-based apparel, together we will empower a generation of gamers with gear, tips and tools to feel and play their best."





VIRUS International content and merchandise launch on Raidiant.gg's media platform, which features catalogs of women's tournaments, educational resources and tips from partners, digital content, esports team and influencer directories and more. This team-agnostic platform will be a destination for women to accelerate their gaming career development. With original content, live streams and events, esports veterans and professionals will provide instructional resources across the broad spectrum of gaming.

ABOUT VIRUS International

VIRUS has no limits and we strive to serve every individual out there - whatever their passions may be. With our trademarked fabrics and unparalleled quality standards, VIRUS enhances performance, elevates recovery, and maximizes your performance without any compromises. Visit virusintl.com .

