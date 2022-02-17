Raiffeisen Bank Has Automated Business Lending Workflow with Creatio's No-Code Platform

BOSTON, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced Raiffeisen Bank Albania has successfully deployed Creatio. With the aim to switch from their legacy system that was limiting employees' efficiency and affecting the customer experience, Raiffeisen Bank kicked off a project with Creatio and Qualysoft as its integration partner.

One of the largest banks in the county with $2B+ in assets, Raiffeisen Bank started its Creatio implementation by establishing an internal competence center. The project team built a full-blown workflow-driven application called BLINC – "Business Lending is Now Cool" using the no-code tools available on the Creatio platform and ready-to-use components. The Bank focused a lot of efforts on gaining the freedom to own their automation by leveraging an team of internal developers who went through a thorough certification program offered by Creatio.

The BLINC platform implementation greatly simplified the loan management process and boosted customer satisfaction. With the newly adopted technology, bank managers enhanced how they steer bank operations and portfolios. Workflow automation and digitalization of paper documents now helps reduce processing time and makes the lending process cool for RBAL customers and employees.

For more details, check out the Raiffeisen Bank Albania case study.

About Creatio

Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA.

For more information, please visit www.creatio.com.

Contact:

Vera Mayuk

+1 617 765 7997

[email protected]

SOURCE Creatio