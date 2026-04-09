Raiffeisen Bank reaffirms long-standing commitment to powering core retail services with Finastra

Relationship spanning over 30 years goes from strength to strength, supporting bank operations and millions of customers across multiple countries

LONDON, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finastra, a global leader in financial services software, today announced that Raiffeisen Bank Hungary, a subsidiary of Raiffeisen Bank International, has reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to using Finastra technology to power its core retail banking in region. Finastra already supports the bank's operations in multiple countries, powering services for millions of customers.

Siobhan Byron, EVP Universal Banking at Finastra said, "This continued commitment spans decades and is testament to our close working relationship and unwavering dedication to customer support. It is an honor to continue serving such a large bank, and we're proud to empower their ongoing transformation journey and ability to remain competitive in ever changing markets around the world."

Bálint Kelemen, Member of the Management Board and Chief Operating Officer of Raiffeisen Bank Hungary said, "In today's accelerated and volatile environment, we successfully deliver secure, resilient and forward-looking digital solutions that provide seamless client service while positioning us ahead of the market in several key areas. Our long-standing partnership with Finastra plays a key role in this journey: they have consistently proven to be a reliable and trusted technology partner, delivering stable, robust platforms and deep expertise that support our scalability and innovation agenda."

The strengthened partnership promises long-term stability and joint innovation. The bank benefits from greater flexibility and future-readiness, as well as improved operational efficiency and alignment with modern banking standards.

Finastra's core retail banking software helps banks to redefine end-to-end banking with solutions that satisfy the demands of digital-savvy consumers. Click here for more information: Universal Banking | Digital Core Banking Platforms | Finastra

About Finastra

Finastra is a global leader in financial services software, trusted by 7,000+ customers - including 40 of the world's top 50 banks - in over 110 countries. With expertise in Lending, Payments, and Universal Banking, we deliver reliable, scalable, mission-critical solutions such as Loan IQ, LaserPro, Trade Innovation, Essence, Global PAYplus, Payments To Go, and Financial Messaging. Backed by Vista Equity Partners, we co-innovate with customers to build modern technology that helps financial institutions grow with confidence. Visit www.finastra.com or follow Finastra on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Finastra