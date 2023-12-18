Raiffeisen Schweiz Joins SIX Digital Exchange, Expanding the Digital Financial Landscape in Switzerland

SDX (SIX Digital Exchange)

18 Dec, 2023

ZURICH and LENZBURG, Switzerland, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Raiffeisen Schweiz, a leading Swiss banking group, joins SDX, the world's first fully regulated financial market infrastructure for digital assets.

SDX, licensed by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA), operates a stock exchange and CSD utilizing distributed ledger technology (DLT). These memberships position Raiffeisen Schweiz at the forefront of the digital asset revolution and align with its ambition to issue native digital products upon joining the SDX CSD. SDX offers a comprehensive blockchain-based platform for the issuing, trading, settling, and custody of digital securities. Its unique "atomic settlement" feature synchronizes trade execution, securities transfer, and payment, eliminating counterparty risks for clients. Furthermore, SDX's integration with SIS (SIX CSD) facilitates seamless access for institutional clients, bridging the gap between digital and traditional infrastructures.

"By joining the SDX ecosystem, Raiffeisen Switzerland increases its footprint and experience in digital assets with the aim of actively contributing to the development of the digital assets industry and product landscape", says Werner Leuthard, Head of Trading at Raiffeisen Switzerland.

"SDX is proud to have built a solid and secure foundation for a global liquidity network for digital assets. And Raiffeisen Schweiz's memberships in our CSD and stock exchange reflects our mutual commitment to embracing the transformative power of blockchain technology and advancing the Digital Asset landscape in Switzerland and beyond," adds David Newns, Head of SIX Digital Exchange.

About SDX
SIX Digital Exchange AG (SDX) is the first fully regulated financial market infrastructure (FMI) for the issuance, trading, settlement, and custody of digital assets. SDX is licensed by Switzerland's financial market regulator, FINMA, to operate as a stock exchange (via SDX Trading AG) and central security depository (CSD) on distributed ledger technology (DLT). As part of the SIX Group, SDX is subject to the Group's high quality and security standards covered under Swiss law.

About Raiffeisen Group
The Raiffeisen Group is Switzerland's retail bank with the greatest client proximity. With over two million cooperative members and 3.66 million clients, the Group is the second-largest player in the Swiss banking market. The Raiffeisen Group offers private individuals and corporate clients a comprehensive range of products and services via its Group companies, cooperative ventures and participations.

