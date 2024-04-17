Raigmore Hospital in Scotland selects RayCare

STOCKHOLM, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is pleased to announce that Raigmore Hospital in Inverness, Scotland has placed an order for the oncology information system RayCare®*.

The radiotherapy center at Raigmore Hospital is the northernmost center for radiotherapy in the UK, treating close to 1,000 patients per year. The center has two Varian Truebeam® linear accelerators and has been using RayStation clinically since 2016.

Raigmore Hopsital is currently using an older version of ARIA from Varian Medical Systems as their oncology information system. The existing system needs to be upgraded or replaced. After an extensive evaluation the center has decided to select RayCare as their new, sole oncology informations system. RayCare will cover the full patient pathway including treatment delivery using the Varian Treatment Interface for connecting RayCare to the Varian treatment console. The implementation will start during the summer and the center will use the advanced workflow engine of RayCare for creating clinic specific workflows, with the aim of a complete clinical implementation in the beginning of 2025.

The radiotherapy center at Raigmore Hospital is a very busy cancer center facing the pressure of an increasing number of patients. Key for the center in the selection process was efficent scheduling, workflow support, smooth integration with the existing treatment planning system, and automation using scripting.

Steven Colligan, Head of radiotherapy physics, Raigmore Hospital, says: "We have used RayStation since 2016 and look forward to the introduction of RayCare to the department. As well as the improved integration with RayStation that it will provide, we were impressed with the automation of tasks which has the potential to improve the workflows. The possibility of using scripting as we do in RayStation further enhances this ability. We also see great potential to improve the communication and documentation which is currently fragmented across a number of different systems."

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "Our installed base of RayCare customers is steadily increasing and I am happy to welcome Raigmore Hospital as a new RayCare customer. I am impressed by the center's efficient use of RayStation and the fact that they now have selected RayCare will further improve their efficiency. I am looking forward to working with the team at Raigmore Hospital for a smooth transition."

The order value is GBP 730,000 (approximately SEK 9.7 million), excluding service contract, which will be recognized as revenue in the beginning of 2025.

