Rail freight transportation market size in North America to grow by USD 42.88 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by low transportation cost of freight - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rail freight transportation market in North America is forecast to grow by USD 42.88 billion between 2022 and 2027. The growth momentum will be accelerating at a CAGR of 7.47% during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the low transportation cost of freight. Rail freight transportation is more economical compared to other modes of transport. It can transport larger amounts of cargo over longer distances. Also, rail transportation is 6-7 times more efficient than road transportation, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Such benefits have made rail freight transportation an attractive option for governments and other organizations to transport goods. Thus, the low cost of transportation is driving the growth of the rail freight transportation market in North America. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a report sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled North America Rail Freight Transportation Market 2023-2027

Regional Analysis

By region, the rail freight transportation market is segmented into US, Canada, and Mexico. The US will account for maximum market growth during the forecast period. The country has an extensive rail network and a large volume of goods transported by rail. Also, the US is home to several major ports that handle a large volume of containerized cargo. In addition, the increasing demand for coal and grain and investments in infrastructure development by governments are driving the growth of the regional market.

Market Dynamics

The growth of the market is driven by factors such as the low transportation cost of freight, increasing investments in rail transportation, and an increase in cross-border trades. However, increasing competition from alternate freight services will challenge the growth of the market.

Company Profiles

The rail freight transportation market in North America is fragmented. The market is highly competitive with the presence of many vendors. The vendors are strengthening their positions in the market with heavy investments in rail infrastructure. The current vendor landscape is influenced by the increase in environmental regulations and demand for technological improvements and other sophisticated features. Besides, vendors are focusing on expanding their geographical reach and realigning their product offerings to reduce operating costs. They are also focusing on remaining competitive by targeting high-growth segments and strengthening their financial position in the market. As a result of these factors, the market will remain competitive over the forecast period.

The rail freight transportation market in North America report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Brookfield Business Partners LP - The company offers rail freight transportation solutions under the subsidiary Genesee and Wyoming Inc.

- The company offers rail freight transportation solutions under the subsidiary Genesee and Wyoming Inc. Canadian National Railway Co. - The company offers rail freight transportation solutions for agricultural industry.

- The company offers rail freight transportation solutions for agricultural industry. CSX Corp. - The company offers rail freight transportation solutions for industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products.

- The company offers rail freight transportation solutions for industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. DB Schenker - The company offers rail freight transportation solutions such as conventional wagons and semi-wagons.

Why Buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio – Buy the Report!

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is segmented into petroleum and chemical, coal, metals and minerals, agriculture products, and others.

By mode of transportation, the market is segmented into freight cars, tank wagons, and intermodals.

By geography, the market is segmented into the US, Canada , and Mexico .

What are the key data covered in this rail freight transportation market in North America report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the rail freight transportation market in North America and its contribution to the parent market.

and its contribution to the parent market. Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the market across North America .

. A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of rail freight transportation market vendors.

Related Reports:

The freight logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 319.65 million . The market is segmented by type (road, maritime, rail, and air), end-user (manufacturing, automotive, consumer goods, food and beverage, and others), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.74% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The market is segmented by type (road, maritime, rail, and air), end-user (manufacturing, automotive, consumer goods, food and beverage, and others), and geography (APAC, , , and , and ). The rail freight transportation market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 5.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.36%. The market is segmented by area (international and domestic) and geography ( Germany , Poland , France , Italy , and Rest of Europe ).

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports, covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to Technavio Insights

Rail Freight Transportation Market in North America Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.47% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 42.88 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.68 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Brookfield Business Partners LP, Canadian National Railway Co., Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., CSX Corp., DB Schenker, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, GeoMetrix Rail Logistics Inc., Grupo Mexico SAB de CV, Harsco Corp., Hub Group Inc., Kerry Logistics Network Ltd., Norfolk Southern Corp., Patriot Rail Co., RSI Logistics Inc., Union Pacific Corp., United Parcel Service Inc., VIA Rail Canada Inc., and WSP Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Mode of Transportation



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on North America : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Rail freight transportation market in North America 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Rail freight transportation market in North America 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Mode of transportations Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Mode of transportations Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Petroleum and chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Petroleum and chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Petroleum and chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Petroleum and chemical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Petroleum and chemical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Coal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Coal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Coal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Coal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Coal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Metals and minerals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Metals and minerals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Metals and minerals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Metals and minerals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Metals and minerals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Agriculture products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 45: Chart on Agriculture products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Agriculture products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Chart on Agriculture products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Agriculture products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 49: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 53: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Mode of Transportation

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Mode of Transportation - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Mode of Transportation - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Mode of Transportation

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Mode of Transportation



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Mode of Transportation

7.3 Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Freight cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Freight cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Tank wagons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Tank wagons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Tank wagons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Tank wagons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Tank wagons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Intermodals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Intermodals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Intermodals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Intermodals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Intermodals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Mode of Transportation

Exhibit 71: Market opportunity by Mode of Transportation ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market opportunity by Mode of Transportation ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 73: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 74: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 76: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 77: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 78: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 86: Chart on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Mexico - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 90: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 91: Data Table on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 92: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 93: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 94: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 95: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 96: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 97: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 98: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Brookfield Business Partners LP

Exhibit 103: Brookfield Business Partners LP - Overview



Exhibit 104: Brookfield Business Partners LP - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Brookfield Business Partners LP - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Brookfield Business Partners LP - Segment focus

12.5 Canadian National Railway Co.

Exhibit 107: Canadian National Railway Co. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Canadian National Railway Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Canadian National Railway Co. - Key offerings

12.6 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.

Exhibit 110: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 CSX Corp.

Exhibit 113: CSX Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: CSX Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: CSX Corp. - Key offerings

12.8 DB Schenker

Exhibit 116: DB Schenker - Overview



Exhibit 117: DB Schenker - Business segments



Exhibit 118: DB Schenker - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: DB Schenker - Segment focus

12.9 Deutsche Post AG

Exhibit 120: Deutsche Post AG - Overview



Exhibit 121: Deutsche Post AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 122: Deutsche Post AG - Key news



Exhibit 123: Deutsche Post AG - Key offerings

12.10 GeoMetrix Rail Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 124: GeoMetrix Rail Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: GeoMetrix Rail Logistics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: GeoMetrix Rail Logistics Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Grupo Mexico SAB de CV

Exhibit 127: Grupo Mexico SAB de CV - Overview



Exhibit 128: Grupo Mexico SAB de CV - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Grupo Mexico SAB de CV - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Grupo Mexico SAB de CV - Segment focus

12.12 Hub Group Inc.

Exhibit 131: Hub Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Hub Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Hub Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 Norfolk Southern Corp.

Exhibit 134: Norfolk Southern Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Norfolk Southern Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Norfolk Southern Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Norfolk Southern Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Patriot Rail Co.

Exhibit 138: Patriot Rail Co. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Patriot Rail Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Patriot Rail Co. - Key offerings

12.15 RSI Logistics Inc.

Exhibit 141: RSI Logistics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 142: RSI Logistics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: RSI Logistics Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Union Pacific Corp.

Exhibit 144: Union Pacific Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Union Pacific Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: Union Pacific Corp. - Key offerings

12.17 VIA Rail Canada Inc.

Exhibit 147: VIA Rail Canada Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 148: VIA Rail Canada Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: VIA Rail Canada Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 150: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 151: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 152: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 153: Research methodology



Exhibit 154: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 155: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 156: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio