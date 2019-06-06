Rail GDS 'Save A Train' is Glad to Announce That China Railway and Save A Train Has Signed a Cooperation and Distribution Agreement

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a key milestone and recognition that Save A Train is a big player in the 265billion USD market of Train Tickets globally.

Save A Train continues to expand its distribution capabilities while already boosting that its current contracts support 70% of the world passenger train tickets.

Rail distribution is inefficient / untapped / underinvested and offers a huge business opportunity for everyone from OTAs, Offline agents but also for investors.

Save A Train has a developed a unique and secured rail ticketing technology and is currently the largest API/GDS/WHITELABEL by rail inventory (Real-time E-Tickets).

Save A Train already supports European train tickets and have contracts already to cover also UK/USA/Canada/Japan and its recent contract China Railway.

The company does not reveal its clients names, but Save A Train CEO Mr. Udi Sharir says, "We work already with some of the biggest names in the industry, and hope to also work with the rest which we are just talking for now."

"The time is ripe for trains and Save A Train," says Save A Train CEO Mr. Udi Sharir, "Environment has been the focus of many global leaders and Train travel shows minus 1000x carbon footprint than Air Travel, some countries such as in Sweden, people went even further and boycotted air travel all together when Rail is optional on the specific route."

Save A Train was founded in 2016 and has HQs in Israel and The Netherlands. It aims to take out the complications of booking international rail travel and create one standard so its partners can maneuver in this complicated market.

