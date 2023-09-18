Rail Modal Group Announces $50 Million Capital Raise from The Baupost Group

News provided by

Rail Modal Group LLC

18 Sep, 2023, 19:59 ET

ALBANY, N.Y., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rail Modal Group ("RMG"), the leading provider of intermodal rail solutions, today announced the successful capital raise of $50 million from The Baupost Group ("Baupost").

With strategically located premier intermodal rail ramps and container depots in Amarillo, Texas; Fremont, Nebraska; Minot, North Dakota; and Kansas City, Kansas, RMG offers unparalleled efficiency for American producers in the heartland to reach international markets. This capital injection supports RMG's commitment to providing affordable, dependable, sustainable, and faster trade solutions.

Greg Oberting, Founder and CEO of RMG, expressed his excitement on this milestone achievement. "It was a lot of work to launch this company and build out our infrastructure over the past few years. Today, RMG stands as a beacon of efficiency, helping our partners streamline their reach to global markets at lower costs with a more environmentally friendly footprint," said Oberting.

He further added, "We sought out Baupost exclusively as our financial partner given their investment track record and their ability to foster successful partnerships.  Having them back us confirms the value that our platform brings to our customers and the growth that lies ahead.  This investment strengthens our ability to grow our high-quality service to American producers, international consumers, and our rail and steamship partners."

Sidley Austin LLP acted as legal counsel to RMG for this transaction, while Ropes & Gray LLP represented Baupost.

About Rail Modal Group (RMG):
Rail Modal Group is at the forefront of intermodal rail solutions, optimizing the US supply chain through its footprint of inland ports. Rail Modal Group facilitates efficient and sustainable access to international markets for American producers, primarily serving disadvantaged and dislocated supply chain areas. Rail Modal Group has already reduced over 75 million truck miles from US roads and highways through their intermodal terminals.

Press Contact:
Rail Modal Group Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rail Modal Group LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.