Rail Modal Group Announces Key Executive Officers

ALBANY, N.Y., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rail Modal Group ("RMG") is pleased to announce the appointment of several key executive officers, Todd Whitmore to the position of Chief Commercial Officer and Zach Christinson as Chief Operating Officer.

Todd Whitmore joins RMG after 27 years at BNSF Railway, the largest railroad in the US. Mr. Whitmore held various senior leadership roles across their three marketing groups, most recently serving as General Director of Sales for International Intermodal, leading a multi-billion-dollar business segment.

"Joining the RMG Team at a pivotal point in the company's development is a very exciting opportunity," says Whitmore. "RMG's exceptional service offering, history of innovation, and end-to-end supply chain ownership position us ideally for future growth. In an extremely competitive landscape, RMG sets itself apart as a leader. I am looking forward to continuing RMG's growth."

As Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Whitmore has responsibility for all commercial activities in the US and will be based in the Dallas-Fort Worth office.

Zach Christinson joins RMG with over 20 years of industry experience, most recently serving as partner at P5, specializing in Operations, Safety, Technology, and P&L management. Mr. Christinson is the Former Chief Operating Officer at Fenix Marine Services, overseeing a major terminal transformation. Prior experience, he also served as Vice President for Southern California at Ports America Group, managing TTI, ITS and WBCT container terminals in the LA/LB complex improving productivity by 30% and safety metrics significantly for the portfolio. Mr. Christinson has a unique expertise in start-ups, turnaround projects, and operational due diligence for M&A projects.

As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Christinson has responsibility for all operations and safety activities in the US at all of RMG's locations.

These leaders join founder and CEO Greg Oberting as well as President Mike Piazza. Together this executive team will play a pivotal role in guiding the company's strategic initiatives and continuing its mission to revolutionize the agriculture and logistics industry with innovative greener supply chain solutions.

RMG is headquartered in Albany, NY, with locations and terminals throughout the Midwest. Their current largest facilities are in Fremont, NE, Minot, ND and Amarillo, TX.

For more information, please contact:

Monica K. Oberting, Esq.,

RAIL MODAL GROUP

VP Business Development

Phone: 518-272-7212

Mobile: 518-469-5439

[email protected]

SOURCE Rail Modal Group LLC