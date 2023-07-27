Rail Systems Australia (RSA) and Nexxiot partner to bring the benefits of digitalization to Australian Rail Freight

PERTH Australia and ZURICH, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian rail consultancy RSA and digital supply chain innovator Nexxiot partner to provide Asset Intelligence and essential digital services to Australian clients.

Australian industries like mining, manufacturing and agriculture rely on a robust rail network with high reliability and efficiency. Rail freight is estimated to contribute around $6 billion to the Australian economy annually and employs more than 20,000 workers. In a country where inland environmental conditions are harsh, and rail infrastructure is often remote, it's especially important to maximize fleet availability. Rail operators aim to reduce bottlenecks and avoid breakdowns or derailments that cause unacceptable downtime and customer losses.

Nexxiot technology enables the monitoring of operations including railcar maintenance and fleet utilization while also providing services for shippers and cargo owners. Nexxiot has equipped the fleets of major rail operators in Europe and the USA, where clients are already deriving value from reliable data and sophisticated analytics.

Nexxiot's unique combination of IoT hardware, software and AI powered services enable rail operators to increase fleet availability and provide full visibility to stakeholders. The goal is to reduce operating costs and increase service quality for more efficient, sustainable, safe, and compliant transportation of freight.

The ATEX certified Globehopper gateway enables operators to access location and other essential parameters. For example, it reports total mileage combined with impact events incurred during transportation. In addition, other services can easily be expanded by adding various sensors to address even more use cases. The Vector sensor monitors the status of hatches, doors, and handbrakes. The temperature sensor reports the temperature of sensitive cargo such as petrochemicals in tank railcars and the Loadtracker monitors the load status of the railcar and detects loading events.

Nexxiot CEO, Stefan Kalmund, said "There are vital rail links in Australia that are vulnerable to disruption and delays. Costs can quickly spiral into the millions, especially around mining operations. The safety of both railcars and goods improve as knowledge increases about the rolling stock. Nexxiot addresses use cases in fleet availability, deployment, maintenance, security, safety, and cargo handling. It is our goal to remove uncertainty from the global supply chain. The partnership with RSA accelerates this by delivering new data and value to the Australian market."

RSA CEO, Tom Warner, said "We are determined to offer our clients the very best innovations from around the world. We have been looking for the right partner for rail asset digitalization for some time. We believe Nexxiot offers the most trusted, interoperable, and future-proof technology to reduce risk for rail operators and shippers. It helps them to control costs and enable safer operations."

About RSA

Rail Systems Australia (RSA) is an Australian rail consultancy providing the rail industry with engineering solutions for conventional and advanced signalling, communications systems, and asset management.

From concept through to maintenance, RSA is a systems integrator of technology change, providing rail operators and their partners with trusted advice. The company is committed to helping the rail industry deliver the safest, most economical and most environmentally sustainable transport systems in Australia.

Technological advancements ascribed to the fourth industrial revolution present unparalleled digitalization opportunities for the Australian rail and freight industry. By proudly partnering with Nexxiot, RSA is poised to deliver associated benefits to Australian clients and partners.

Backed by a proud record of delivery, RSA operates four offices across Australia with headquarters located in Perth, Western Australia.

More information about RSA is available at: www.railsystemsaustralia.com.au https://railsystemsaustralia.com.au/

About Nexxiot:

Nexxiot's mission is to remove uncertainty in the global supply chain, empowering clients to achieve their growth and sustainability goals.

Nexxiot provides real-time Asset Intelligence for railcars and shipping containers through its highly reliable hardware, software, and analytics. The technology automatically detects location, shocks, movements, modalities, border crossings, and more. These capabilities enable users to monitor the condition of an asset, automate business processes, and provide new services to stakeholders.

Nexxiot has one of the largest device fleets installed globally, with more than one million assets equipped for clients, including Hapag-Lloyd, Knorr-Bremse, VTG, Ermewa, Deutsche Bahn, SBB, Railpulse members, and others.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, Nexxiot has more than 150 engineers and industry experts, serving clients from its offices in Germany, Sweden, and North America.
For more information on Nexxiot, visit www.nexxiot.com

