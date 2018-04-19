Rail Transit Market in China Ushers in Great Outbreak with Informationalization and Intelligent Development Trends Worth Expecting

Under the strong support and guidance of the Department of Basic Industries of National Development and Reform Commission, the China Academy of Transportation Sciences, the CIPA Railway Industry International Cooperation Committee, Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission and China Association of Metros. Rail+Metro China has become one of the largest platform for trade procurement and brand augmentation in rail transit industry in China and the Asia-Pacific region.

I. Rail Transit Market in China Has Strong Outbreak with Large Market Scale for Years

According to statistics, by the end of December 2017, 33 cities in China have rail transit and the total mileage has exceeded 4,500 miles. 53 cities have routes of rail transit under construction and the total mileage under construction has reached 5,770 miles. Among them, there are 5 first-tier cities, 26, second-tier cities and 22 third-tier and below cities. The total mileage tops the world. During "The 13th Five-year Plan", the investment in urban rail transit expects to exceed 2 trillion Yuan. The operating mileage of rail transit in China will reach 7,700 miles by the year 2020. In terms of railway, the operating mileage of railway throughout the country has exceed 120,000 miles, ranking second in the world; the operating mileage of high-speed railway has reached 25,000 miles, which tops the world.

China's rail transit market will remain attractive to all the industrial participants globally in the foreseeable future.

II. Four Major Development Trends Stand Out from Pursuing to Leading the World

Over the past decade, China has experienced large-scale and rapid railway and urban rail transit development process. Urban rail transit in China is development towards large-scale, networked structure, diversified systems, intellectualized equipment and independent technology in recent years.

It has become a trend to adopt large-capacity subway in the central areas of megacities and super cities and adopt medium-capacity monorail, magnetic suspension, inner-city rapid rail transit and modern trams between central urban areas and satellite towns.

At the same time, mid-volume and diversified railway systems have been developed vastly in recent years, such as 'Skyrail', 'Autonomous rail Rapid Transit (ART)', 'Air Train' and 'Mid-low speed maglev'. Larger market opportunities have attracted more stakeholders such as the electric car company BYD Group have created the 'Skyrail' and have already won orders in many cities.

Moreover, China rail transit industry is coming at a more informationized and intellectualized era. Except for the existing enterprises in the communication segment such as ZTE and Huawei, Alibaba (Alipay), Baidu, Tencent and many other data and network technology based companies are start to take part in the business. New technologies such as cashless payment and face scan payment have applied to various cities and have vastly changed people's payment pattern.

III. Grasp Market Direction and Get All You Want at Rail + Metro China 2018

Rail+Metro China 2018 will be held on 7th-9th November in Shanghai, the exhibition is always dedicate to promptly convey the most practical industry information and build an integrated trade platform. Over 200 exhibitors and 20,000 visitors are expected to attend to the exhibition. 19 subordinate companies of CRRC Corporation are showcasing on the 2018's exhibition: CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd., CRRC Changchun Railway Vehicles Co., Ltd., CRRC Nanjing Puzheng Co., Ltd., CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd., CRRC Tangshan Co., Ltd., CRRC Qishuyan Co., Ltd., CRRC Dalian Co., Ltd. and CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd., as well as Bombardier Transportation Group, Alstom and BYD Group are bringing the latest technologies and products.

Shanghai International Railway and Rail Transit Conference will be held in conjunction with the exhibition, this is an annual industrial grand meeting in cooperation with relevant government agencies, industry associations, subway operators and enterprises from relevant fields in the industry. This year's conference will focus on four directions, i.e. "high-speed railway, interurban railway, inner-city (suburb) railway and urban rail transit", involving planning, investment and financing, engineering construction, operation and maintenance, and system and solution. On the conference, a series of thematic seminars will be presented and over 200 industry leaders and experts will participate in keynote speeches. Through the two-day event, you'll be able to grasp the latest trends of industry development and learn comprehensive solutions and cutting edge technologies from various major railway and subway operators.

This conference will invite subway companies from first-tier cities (Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, etc.) and provincial capitals (Chengdu, Wuhan etc.) to share successful experience in construction, equipment and operation. In the meantime, authoritative industry associations from abroad and experts from subway companies will also present wonderful industrial reports.

Moreover, it's also one of the themes of this conference to focus on the development of railway and rail transit and the implementation of "the Belt and Road" initiative. The organizing committee will also invite a large number of railway representatives from Central and Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia region to bring the latest trends of international and domestic industrial development to all parties.

We believe the 2018's show will hit a new high from every aspect and bring together all the industry's leading figures.

Contacts:

Miss Annie Shi

+86-21-6295-2073

shianan@shanghai-intex.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rail-transit-market-in-china-ushers-in-great-outbreak-with-informationalization-and-intelligent-development-trends-worth-expecting-300630908.html

SOURCE Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co Ltd.