Rail Yard Announces the Launch of Connectivity Score®

Delivering Real-time, Location-Based Data to Commercial, Residential and Multifamily Properties

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rail Yard, the leading provider of location-based connectivity data, announced the launch of its first-in-industry Connectivity Score®, a rating that measures internet accessibility, speed, and capability for commercial and residential properties. This innovative metric, powered by a proprietary algorithm, aggregates and consolidates vast datasets from internet service providers, building owners and operators, and government sources, and generates a score that makes it easy to understand internet access across multiple locations.

The Connectivity Score is available in a variety of intuitive display options to provide critical location-based data to CRE listing sites and platforms.

Building owners, managers, and tenants can now access this intuitive measure of internet connectivity at any location, nationwide. With near real-time data feeds from over 2,300 internet providers, covering 933 markets, and over 22,000 zip codes, the Connectivity Score offers unparalleled transparency of connectivity options critical to making real estate decisions.

"Everyone is looking for fast and reliable internet service, and by introducing the Connectivity Score, we provide an easy way to evaluate properties and understand connectivity available at a location," said Christopher Harman, Co-Founder of Rail Yard. "Demand for reliable internet has never been more critical, and we are excited to offer the Connectivity Score® to our Commercial Real Estate (CRE) partners who share our commitment to relevant, comprehensive, and accurate commercial property data."

"Technology continues to play a fundamental role in driving the evolution of CRE to be customer-centric," said Michael Beckerman, CEO of CREtech. "Rail Yard's Connectivity Score is democratizing critical internet connectivity information to the benefit of owners, builders, vendors and tenants."

As part of the Connectivity Score launch, Rail Yard will be attending the CREtech Conference on September 19-20, 2023, at the Javits Center in New York City to showcase how CRE partners can harness its capabilities to enhance marketing for their properties. Rail Yard offers both a branded and white-label version of the Connectivity Score, accessible through a REST API architected for seamless deployment at scale.

About Rail Yard

Rail Yard is an innovative digital platform that aggregates connectivity data across telecom and technology providers. By partnering with prominent CRE listing sites and solution providers, Rail Yard empowers the entire CRE ecosystem to assess and compare essential internet and other

telecom services by providing relevant, real-time connectivity information for any location, nationwide. For more information, go to railyard.com.

