RailBlazer, the West Coast's Only Single Rail Steel Coaster, Debuts at California's Great America

The design requires the rider to straddle the rail, creating an extremely low center of gravity that amplifies every move and enables more dynamic turns and rotations than have ever been possible on a coaster. With an eight-passenger single file train hugging the rail, riders will speed smoothly over the twisting track as they experience an abundance of airtime and steeply banked turns.

Features of the ride include:

A maximum height of 106 feet

A 90-degree, face-down first drop

Over 1,800 feet of track

A top speed of 52 miles per hour

Three inversions, including a zero-gravity roll

"We know our guests can't wait to ride RailBlazer, a truly revolutionary roller coaster concept," said Raul Rehnborg, vice president and general manager, California's Great America. "This intense and exhilarating attraction kicks off a multi-year transformation of California's Great America, following the City of Santa Clara's approval of the park's new master plan. This world-class attraction will be the first of many exciting and new developments guests will experience in the years to come."

The design spirit of the ride is reflective of an off-road adventure, with immersive sensory theming that embraces the great outdoors of the Bay Area and Central Coast. Once on board, riders will ascend a 45-degree climb, dive into a ravine and encounter steeped embankments representing an extreme four-wheeling journey. Imposing physical elements during the ride and queue line include a natural waterway, rocky surroundings and a trailhead marquee sign designed to mark the beginning of the journey.

Season Passholders will have early access to RailBlazer, with the exclusive opportunity to ride all week whenever the park is open, before the ride opens to the public on Thursday, June 14.

To learn more about RailBlazer, purchase Season Passes or check operating hours, visit www.cagreatamerica.com.

About California's Great America and Cedar Fair Entertainment Company

California's Great America is a 100-acre theme and water park located in Santa Clara, Calif. As Northern California's premier amusement park, featuring thrill rides, live entertainment, and the Boomerang Bay water park, California's Great America is the top destination for thrill-seekers and families alike. California's Great America is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 11 amusement parks, two outdoor water parks, one indoor water park and four hotels. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com.

www.cagreatamerica.com

Contact: Lorraine Woodcheke

669.213.5914

lorraine.woodcheke@cagreatamerica.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/railblazer-the-west-coasts-only-single-rail-steel-coaster-debuts-at-californias-great-america-300663785.html

SOURCE California's Great America

