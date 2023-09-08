Railcar Leasing Market in Europe to grow by USD 2.26 billion from 2022 to 2027, The efficiency and reliability of rail over road transport to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The railcar leasing market in Europe is expected to grow by USD 2.26 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Increased funding by the European Commission is notably driving the railcar leasing market in Europe. However, factors such as the shortage of skilled workforce may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Type (Freight cars, Tank wagons, and Intermodals) and End-user (Petroleum and chemical, Coal, Agricultural products, and Others). Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Railcar Leasing Market 2023-2027

Key Segment Analysis

The growth in market share of the freight cars segment will be substantial over the forecast period. Flat cars, convertibles, covered cars, and sliding bulkheads are all used to transport goods. Freight cars are mainly used to transport coal, logs, and automotive equipment, with a carrying capacity of up to 100 tons. The number of freight rail services operating in Eastern Europe will increase with the expansion of manufacturing companies in the region. Furthermore, transporting bulky raw materials such as steel to these production sites would require freight rails. Depending on the type of goods to be transported, choose the type of truck. There are additional cargo vehicles, such as covered hoppers, which are mainly used to transport coal, frac sand, and cement. European companies lease freight wagons with sliding walls, Freight cars, and covered wagons as the preferred mode of transport. In addition, increased government spending on railway infrastructure construction is also expected to drive market expansion. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geographical Market Analysis

The rail freight market in Germany will witness gradual growth over the forecast period. This market is expected to grow during the forecast period as shippers prefer to transport goods by rail rather than by road. The rate of traffic jams in Germany is 81 hours per week due to traffic jams, the highest in Europe . Transporting goods by rail helps shippers save time and speed. Furthermore, the rail transport network in Germany also plays an important role in domestic transport. Hamburg, Germany's largest port, handles 200 cargoes and about 4,500 wagons a week. The volume of goods transported by seagoing vessels to ports increased by an average of 6.5% per year. Along with the increase in freight volume, the capacity of the wagons must also increase. Currently, the freight train is 600 meters long. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights

The railcar leasing market in Europe is concentrated, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including Akiem Group SAS, Alpha Trains Luxembourg Sarl, Angel Trains Ltd., Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd., ERMEWA INTER SERVICES, ERR European Rail Rent GmbH, GATX Corp., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd., Rail Innovators Group B.V., RAILPOOL GmbH, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Touax SCA, TRANSCHEM Sp zoo, TRANSWAGGON GmbH, and VTG GmbH

Railcar Leasing Market Scope in Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2.26 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.53 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akiem Group SAS, Alpha Trains Luxembourg Sarl, Angel Trains Ltd., Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd., ERMEWA INTERSERVICES, ERR European Rail Rent GmbH, GATX Corp., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd., Rail Innovators Group B.V., RAILPOOL GmbH, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Touax SCA, TRANSCHEM Sp zoo, TRANSWAGGON GmbH, and VTG GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

