Railcar Leasing Market in Europe to Grow by USD 3.13 Billion (2025-2029), Boosted by EU Funding, AI Driving Market Transformation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on market trends - The railcar leasing market in europe size is estimated to grow by USD 3.13 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 7.2% during the forecast period. Increased funding by European commission is driving market growth, with a trend towards applications of advanced coatings on railcars. However, shortage of skilled workforce in railcar leasing companies poses a challenge. Key market players include Akiem Group SAS, Alpha Trains Luxembourg Sarl, ALSTOM SA, Angel Trains Ltd., AstraRail Industries SA, Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd., ERMEWA INTERSERVICES, ERR European Rail Rent GmbH, GATX Corp., Marmon Holdings Inc., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Nexrail, Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd., Rail Innovators Group B.V., RAILPOOL GmbH, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Touax SCA, TRANSCHEM Sp zoo, TRANSWAGGON GmbH, and VTG GmbH.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2025-2029

Railcar Leasing Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019-2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.2% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 3131.4 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.2 Regional analysis Europe Performing market contribution Europe at 100% Key countries Germany, France, UK, Poland, and Rest of Europe Key companies profiled Akiem Group SAS, Alpha Trains Luxembourg Sarl,

ALSTOM SA, Angel Trains Ltd., AstraRail

Industries SA, Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd.,

ERMEWA INTERSERVICES, ERR European Rail

Rent GmbH, GATX Corp., Marmon Holdings Inc.,

Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Nexrail, Porterbrook Leasing

Co. Ltd., Rail Innovators Group B.V., RAILPOOL

GmbH, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Touax

SCA, TRANSCHEM Sp zoo, TRANSWAGGON

GmbH, and VTG GmbH

Market Driver

Railcar leasing in Europe is a growing market with railcar lessors and service providers supplying railcars on rental basis to various industries. Goods transported include metals and mining, oil & gas products, temperature-sensitive goods, and industrial goods. Railcar types include gondolas, boxcars, hopper cars, and tank cars. Industrialization and railway networks require freight trains, leading to increased demand for railcar leasing. Lessors offer financial services, asset management, and railcar lease facilities. Industries like coal, electricity generation, mining products, petrochemicals & gases, automotive & components, energy equipment & products, and construction goods rely on railcar leasing for their freight needs. Leasing agreements include maintenance costs, taxes, and insurance. Digital enhancements such as intelligent railcars with online tracking, status monitoring, and secure transit are becoming essential in the rail freight industry. Railway privatization and the rail freight industry's growth have boosted the market. Railcar types like tank wagons, intermodals, petroleum and chemical tank cars, and advanced coated railcars are in high demand. Benefits include cost savings, improved efficiency, and reduced demurrage costs. Private railcars and storage units are also part of the market. Railcar leasing companies like VTG, DB Cargo, and Project m2 provide freight services and railcar maintenance. Railcar lease rates depend on car miles, storage price, and tank wagons' type. Rail products like trains, coaches, carriages, and cars are also leased. Railcar leasing requires execution of contracts, movement of railcars, and freight car management. Arrival notifications, intelligent technologies, telematics, monitoring systems, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are essential for efficient railcar leasing. Railcar leasing is an integral part of the freight industry, providing cost-effective and efficient solutions for various industries.

Railcars, a vital component of Europe's transportation infrastructure, undergo significant wear and tear due to their extensive use. To prevent damage and reactions with the contents they carry, particularly in tank cars transporting flammable liquids and hazardous gases, solid coatings such as epoxy, sulfuric acid, and phenolic acid are applied to their walls. These chemically inert coatings protect railcars from weather changes and reactions. However, the cylindrical shape of tank cars poses a challenge in achieving an even coating on the top surface, resulting in an uneven application. Despite this, the use of these coatings significantly enhances the longevity and safety of railcars in Europe's railcar leasing market.

Market Challenges

Railcar leasing in Europe is a significant market for rail lessors and service providers, offering rental opportunities for various types of railcars, including gondolas, boxcars, hopper cars, and tank cars. Leasing agreements are commonly based on a rental basis and include contracts for repair and maintenance, tax, insurance, and financial services. Asset management agencies manage railcar lease facilities for goods in sectors like metals and mining, oil & gas products, temperature-sensitive goods, industrial goods, and more. Railcar leasing is crucial for railway networks and freight trains, with companies like VTG and DB Cargo leading the way. Digital enhancements, such as intelligent railcars with online tracking, status monitoring, and integrated sensor technology, are transforming the rail transport requirements. Industrialization and railway privatization have led to increased demand for railcar leasing, particularly in sectors like coal, electricity generation, mining products, petrochemicals & gases, automotive & components, and energy equipment & products. Maintenance costs, demurrage costs, and storage prices are essential considerations in railcar leasing. Private railcars, tank wagons, intermodals, and petroleum and chemical railcars are popular choices for various industries. Railcar leasing offers benefits like flexible rental options, reduced upkeep costs, and financial structures tailored to specific needs. The rail freight industry continues to evolve, with the Indian finance budget and rolling stock playing a significant role in shaping the future of railcar leasing.

In Europe's railcar leasing market, the maintenance and servicing of railcars are essential tasks carried out primarily by leasing companies. The complexity of railcar and locomotive machinery necessitates the involvement of skilled railway engineers. Currently, Europe faces a shortage of approximately 2,500-3,000 such engineers. The rail industry is striving to enhance infrastructure through innovative technologies. However, competition from sectors like avionics, marine, and inland waterways poses a challenge in retaining engineers proficient in the latest technology. Timely maintenance remains crucial to the railcar industry's success.

Segment Overview

This railcar leasing market in Europe report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Freight cars

1.2 Tank wagons

1.3 Intermodals End-user 2.1 Petroleum and chemical

2.2 Coal

2.3 Agricultural products

2.4 Others Geography 3.1 Europe

1.1 Freight cars- The European railcar leasing market is dominated by the freight cars segment, which includes flat cars, open cars, boxcars, and sliding wall freight cars. These freight cars are primarily used for the transportation of goods, such as coal, logs, and vehicle equipment, with a capacity of up to 100 tonnes. In 2024, coal transportation accounts for 40% of the total loading share in Europe. The expansion of manufacturing companies in Eastern Europe will increase the demand for freight rail services to transport heavy raw materials like steel. Government expenditure on rail infrastructure development is also expected to fuel market growth. Freight car manufacturers focus on increasing container capacity and efficiency through redesigns. Advanced GPS tracking technology is incorporated for real-time monitoring, scheduling, and consistent delivery processes, driving growth in the freight cars segment during the forecast period. Other freight cars, such as covered hoppers, are used for cement, frac sand, and coal transportation. Overall, the railcar leasing market in Europe is poised for growth due to the increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective freight transportation solutions.

Research Analysis

Railcar leasing in Europe is a growing market that provides railcars on rental basis to various industries for transporting goods. Railcar lessors offer a wide range of railcars including freight cars, tank wagons, intermodals, coaches, carriages, and cars, catering to the needs of different sectors such as petroleum and chemical, coal, agricultural products, and more. The lease or rent agreement includes services like repair and maintenance, tax, insurance, and financial services. Asset management agencies play a crucial role in managing the fleet of railcars, ensuring their optimal utilization and maintenance. The rental of railcars is an essential component of the logistics chain for trains, enabling the efficient transportation of goods across Europe. Advanced coatings are also used to enhance the durability and performance of railcars in various operating conditions.

Market Research Overview

Railcar leasing in Europe is a growing market that caters to the rental of railcars to various industries on a contractual basis. Railcar lessors provide railcars in different types such as gondolas, boxcars, hopper cars, tank cars, and intermodals for the transportation of goods like metals and mining products, oil & gas products, temperature-sensitive goods, industrial goods, and more. The railcar lease facilities offer repair and maintenance, tax, insurance, financial services, and asset management. Railcar leasing is beneficial for industries with fluctuating transportation needs, allowing them to rent railcars instead of purchasing them outright. The railcar fleet includes freight trains, private railcars, and specialized railcars like intelligent railcars with integrated sensor technology, location tracking, and status monitoring. The European railcar leasing market is influenced by railway networks, freight train requirements, production lines, demurrage costs, and railway privatization. Digital enhancements like online tracking, arrival notification, and telematics monitoring systems are increasingly being adopted to optimize freight car management and reduce costs. Industries like coal, electricity generation, mining products, petrochemicals & gases, automotive & components, energy equipment & products, and rail products rely on railcar leasing for their freight transportation needs. Railcar leasing agreements include maintenance costs, upkeep, taxes, and financial structures. The European rail freight industry is expected to grow with the implementation of advanced coatings, wireless digital networks, IoT, and digital assistance for loading and unloading, freight car management, and secure transit. Railcar leasing offers benefits like cost savings, flexibility, and reduced risk for businesses in various industries.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

Freight Cars



Tank Wagons



Intermodals

End-user

Petroleum And Chemical



Coal



Agricultural Products



Others

Geography

Europe

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

