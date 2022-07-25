Railcar Leasing Market in North America, increasing demand for tank cars due to growing crude oil production to boost market growth - Technavio

Major Five Railcar Leasing in North America Companies:

American Industrial Transport Inc.- The company offers railcar leasing such as tank cars, covered hoppers, and others.

The company offers railcar leasing such as tank cars, covered hoppers, and others. C.K. Industries Inc.- The company offers railcar leasing such as full-service leases and net leases.

The company offers railcar leasing such as full-service leases and net leases. CIT Group Inc.- The company offers railcar leasing through its wide range of Locomotive fleets, such as SW1500 Locomotive and others.

The company offers railcar leasing through its wide range of Locomotive fleets, such as SW1500 Locomotive and others. GATX Corp.- The company offers railcar and locomotive rental needs with services ranging from financing and leasing solutions to quality service and maintenance.

The company offers railcar and locomotive rental needs with services ranging from financing and leasing solutions to quality service and maintenance. Mitsui Rail Capital LLC-The company offers a wide range of railcar leasing options, including full-service, net operating, and others.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Latest Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics

One of the main factors promoting the expansion of the railcar leasing industry in North America is the rising demand for tank cars as a result of rising crude oil output. There will be a significant increase in the production of refined goods like gasoline as a result of the rising crude oil production. Over the past few years, the demand for tank cars in North America has significantly expanded due to the expansion in the production of hazardous materials. The Federal Road Administration has set forth norms and regulations for the manufacturing of tank vehicles that carry dangerous and combustible goods. In turn, during the projection period, this will fuel demand for railcar leasing. Get Sample Report.

Key Market Segmentation

Product

Freight Cars



Tank Cars



Locomotives

End-user

Petroleum And Chemical



Coal



Agricultural Products



Others

Geography

US



Rest Of North America

The US will account for 67% of market growth. In North America, the railcar leasing sector is mostly based in the US. The market in this area will increase more quickly than the market in the rest of North America. Over the projection period, the US railcar leasing market will rise as a result of the rising demand for goods such as coal, oil and gas, agricultural products, metals, and minerals.

Railcar Leasing Market in North America Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist the railcar leasing market in North America growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the railcar leasing market in North America size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the railcar leasing market in North America

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the railcar leasing market in North American vendors

Related Reports:

Railcar Leasing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Bullet Train and High-Speed Rail Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Railcar Leasing Market Scope in North America Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.55% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 4.39 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.28 Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled American Industrial Transport Inc., C.K. Industries Inc., CIT Group Inc., GATX Corp., Mitsui Rail Capital LLC, Sasser Family Holdings Inc., The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Trinity Industries Inc., VTG Aktiengesellschaft, and Wells Fargo and Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Railroads (Freight)

2.2.1 Shippers

2.2.2 Rail freight operator

2.2.3 Freight forwarder

2.2.4 Destination terminal

2.2.5 Buyers

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: North America - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: North America market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Freight cars

Tank cars

Locomotives

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product

5.3 Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Freight cars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Tank cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Tank cars - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Tank cars - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Locomotives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Locomotives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Locomotives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by Product

6. Market Segmentation by End-user

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Petroleum and chemical

Coal

Agricultural products

Others

Exhibit 24: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 25: Comparison by End-user

6.3 Petroleum and chemical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Petroleum and chemical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 27: Petroleum and chemical - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.4 Coal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Coal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 29: Coal - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.5 Agricultural products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Agricultural products - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Agricultural products - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 32: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 33: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by End-user

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

US

Rest of North America

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

8.3 US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 38: US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 39: US - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.4 Rest of North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 40: Rest of North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 41: Rest of North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Increasing demand for tank cars due to growing crude oil production

9.1.2 Increasing expansion of railway network

9.1.3 Efficiency and reliability of rail over road transport

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Risks associated with railcar leasin

9.2.2 Declining demand for coal

9.2.3 Stringent regulations for railcars

Exhibit 43: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

9.3.1 Application of advanced coatings on railcars

9.3.2 Integration of intelligent systems in freight cars

9.3.3 Innovative railcar design

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 44: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 45: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 46: Industry risks

10.3 Competitive Scenario

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 47: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 48: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 American Industrial Transport Inc.

Exhibit 49: American Industrial Transport Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 50: American Industrial Transport Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 51: American Industrial Transport Inc. - Key offerings

14.4: C.K. Industries Inc.

Exhibit 52: C.K. Industries Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 53: C.K. Industries Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 54: C.K. Industries Inc. - Key offerings

11.5 CIT Group Inc.

Exhibit 55: CIT Group Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 56: CIT Group Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 57: CIT Group Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 58: CIT Group Inc. - Segment focus

11.6 GATX Corp.

Exhibit 59: GATX Corp. - Overview

Exhibit 60: GATX Corp. - Business segments

Exhibit 61: GATX Corp. - Key offerings

Exhibit 62: GATX Corp. - Segment focus

11.7 Mitsui Rail Capital LLC

Exhibit 63: Mitsui Rail Capital LLC - Overview

Exhibit 64: Mitsui Rail Capital LLC - Product and service

Exhibit 65: Mitsui Rail Capital LLC - Key offerings

11.8 Sasser Family Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 66: Sasser Family Holdings Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Sasser Family Holdings Inc. - Product and service

Exhibit 68: Sasser Family Holdings Inc. - Key offerings

11.9 The Greenbrier Companies Inc.

Exhibit 69: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 70: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 71: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. – Key news

Exhibit 72: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Segment focus

11.10 Trinity Industries Inc.

Exhibit 74: Trinity Industries Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 75: Trinity Industries Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 76: Trinity Industries Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 77: Trinity Industries Inc. - Segment focus

11.11 VTG Aktiengesellschaft

Exhibit 78: VTG Aktiengesellschaft - Overview

Exhibit 79: VTG Aktiengesellschaft - Product and service

Exhibit 80: VTG Aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings

11.12 Wells Fargo and Co.

Exhibit 81: Wells Fargo and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 82: Wells Fargo and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 83: Wells Fargo and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 84: Wells Fargo and Co. - Segment focus

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 85: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 86: Research Methodology

Exhibit 87: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 88: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 89: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio