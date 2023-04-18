Railcar leasing market size in Europe to grow by USD 2,269.86 million from 2022 to 2027, Use of big data analytics in European rail freight to influence market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the railcar leasing market in Europe, which is expected to grow by USD 2,269.86 million during the five-year forecast period. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 6% during 2022-2027. This report aids business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. The use of big data analytics in European rail freight is an emerging trend in the market. European freight rail operators use big data analytics to improve the effectiveness of their operations and their overall business performance. This can help reduce errors and improve transparency in operations. Large amounts of data are gathered using software and sensors through sources such as handheld field tablets, GPS units, among others. Hence, such technological developments will fuel the expansion of the market in Europe during the forecast period. Download the Latest Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Railcar Leasing Market 2023-2027

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Akiem Group SAS, Alpha Trains Luxembourg Sarl, Angel Trains Ltd., Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd., ERMEWA INTERSERVICES, ERR European Rail Rent GmbH, GATX Corp., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd., Rail Innovators Group B.V., RAILPOOL GmbH, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Touax SCA, TRANSCHEM Sp zoo, TRANSWAGGON GmbH, and VTG GmbH are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The efficiency and reliability of rail over road transport are driving the market growth. The use of rail transportation reduces the number of trucks on the road, which leads to less traffic and about 30% fewer carbon emissions. Rail networks are well-organized for planning and management, including the timing of arrivals and departures and advanced signaling systems. Moreover, rail transport is more economical than air freight and sea freight, as less fuel is required. Moreover, alternative fuels such as biodiesel and LNG can be used for rail freight, which makes it a more eco-friendly transportation option. Such factors will fuel the market during the forecast period.

Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Freight Cars



Tank Wagons



Intermodals

End-user

Petroleum And Chemical



Coal



Agricultural Products



Others

The freight cars segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. Flat cars, open cars, boxcars, and sliding wall freight cars are used for freight transportation. Freight cars are mainly used to transport coal, logs, and vehicle equipment and have a carrying capacity of up to 100 tonnes. The number of freight rail services operating in Eastern Europe is expected to rise, with the expansion of manufacturing businesses in the region. In addition, increasing government spending on the construction of rail infrastructure is anticipated to drive market expansion. Moreover, freight car manufacturing companies continuously redesign the freight cars to increase the container's capacity, which improves the effectiveness of transportation. These factors will ultimately fuel the expansion of the segment during the forecast period.

Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our report covers the following areas:

Poor maintenance of railway networks resulting in less sustainability and profitability are challenging market growth. Railroad networks should be maintained and upgraded continuously to provide customers with high-quality services and meet the specific needs of rail freight. These services generally require the prompt arrival and delivery of goods to clients. However, The lack of proper maintenance on rail freight lines leads to speed restrictions or the closure of railway lines, which affects the performance of the entire supply chain networks. These factors will impede market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the railcar leasing market in Europe. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the railcar leasing market in Europe are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. The offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

Akiem Group SAS - The company offers railcar leasing, such as dry lease and full service of single units or fleets.

The company offers railcar leasing, such as dry lease and full service of single units or fleets. Alpha Trains Luxembourg Sarl - The company offers railcar leasing, such as locomotives and passenger trains.

The company offers railcar leasing, such as locomotives and passenger trains. Angel Trains Ltd. - The company offers railcar leasing such as locomotive, coach, EMU, and DMU.

Railcar Leasing Market in Europe 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist railcar leasing market growth in Europe during the next five years

during the next five years Estimation of the railcar leasing market size in Europe and its contribution to the parent market

and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the railcar leasing market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of railcar leasing market vendors in Europe

Railcar Leasing Market Scope in Europe Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,269.86 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 5.53 Regional analysis Europe Key countries Germany, France, UK, Poland, and Rest of Europe Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Akiem Group SAS, Alpha Trains Luxembourg Sarl, Angel Trains Ltd., Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd., ERMEWA INTERSERVICES, ERR European Rail Rent GmbH, GATX Corp., Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd., Rail Innovators Group B.V., RAILPOOL GmbH, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Touax SCA, TRANSCHEM Sp zoo, TRANSWAGGON GmbH, and VTG GmbH Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 15: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Europe : Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 17: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Railcar leasing market in Europe 2017 - 2021

2017 - 2021 Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Railcar leasing market in Europe 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 22: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 23: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 24: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 25: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 26: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 27: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 28: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 29: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 31: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 32: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 33: Chart on Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Chart on Freight cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Freight cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Tank wagons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 37: Chart on Tank wagons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Tank wagons - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Chart on Tank wagons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 40: Data Table on Tank wagons - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Intermodals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 41: Chart on Intermodals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Data Table on Intermodals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Chart on Intermodals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Intermodals - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Petroleum and chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Petroleum and chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Petroleum and chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Petroleum and chemical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Petroleum and chemical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Coal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Coal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Coal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Coal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Coal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Agricultural products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Agricultural products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Agricultural products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Agricultural products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Agricultural products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 69: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 70: Chart on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 72: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 78: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 82: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 85: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Poland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 86: Chart on Poland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Data Table on Poland - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Chart on Poland - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 89: Data Table on Poland - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 90: Chart on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Chart on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 93: Data Table on Rest of Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 94: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Data Table on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 96: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 97: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 98: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 99: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 100: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 101: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Akiem Group SAS

Exhibit 102: Akiem Group SAS - Overview



Exhibit 103: Akiem Group SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Akiem Group SAS - Key offerings

12.4 Alpha Trains Luxembourg Sarl

Exhibit 105: Alpha Trains Luxembourg Sarl - Overview



Exhibit 106: Alpha Trains Luxembourg Sarl - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: Alpha Trains Luxembourg Sarl - Key offerings

12.5 Angel Trains Ltd.

Exhibit 108: Angel Trains Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Angel Trains Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Angel Trains Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 ERMEWA INTERSERVICES

Exhibit 114: ERMEWA INTERSERVICES - Overview



Exhibit 115: ERMEWA INTERSERVICES - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: ERMEWA INTERSERVICES - Key offerings

12.8 GATX Corp.

Exhibit 117: GATX Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: GATX Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: GATX Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 120: GATX Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: GATX Corp. - Segment focus

12.9 Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 124: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 126: Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Porterbrook Leasing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Rail Innovators Group B.V.

Exhibit 129: Rail Innovators Group B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Rail Innovators Group B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: Rail Innovators Group B.V. - Key offerings

12.12 RAILPOOL GmbH

Exhibit 132: RAILPOOL GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 133: RAILPOOL GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 134: RAILPOOL GmbH - Key offerings

12.13 The Greenbrier Companies Inc.

Exhibit 135: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 136: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 137: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 138: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Touax SCA

Exhibit 140: Touax SCA - Overview



Exhibit 141: Touax SCA - Business segments



Exhibit 142: Touax SCA - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Touax SCA - Segment focus

12.15 TRANSCHEM Sp zoo

Exhibit 144: TRANSCHEM Sp zoo - Overview



Exhibit 145: TRANSCHEM Sp zoo - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: TRANSCHEM Sp zoo - Key offerings

12.16 TRANSWAGGON GmbH

Exhibit 147: TRANSWAGGON GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 148: TRANSWAGGON GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: TRANSWAGGON GmbH - Key offerings

12.17 VTG GmbH

Exhibit 150: VTG GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 151: VTG GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: VTG GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 153: VTG GmbH - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 154: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 155: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 156: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 157: Research methodology



Exhibit 158: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 159: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 160: List of abbreviations

