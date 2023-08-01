Railcar leasing market to grow by USD 18,365.83 million from 2022 to 2027|Growth driven by the rising global crude oil and energy consumption - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Railcar Leasing Market is estimated to grow by USD 18,365.83 million from 2022 to 2027. The market will be growing at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period. APAC will contribute to 31% of the global growth during the forecast period. Another region offering significant growth to market vendors is North America. The growth in the region is attributed to factors such as the rising demand for rail freight logistics from various industry shippers. In the US, more than 70% of the coal and about 58% of the raw metal ores used in various industrial segments are transported using railways. The presence of well-developed infrastructure and technologically advanced systems that are integrated into rail freight operations in North America. Hence, due to such factors, the market is estimated to grow during the forecast period. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Railcar Leasing Market 2023-2027

Railcar leasing market - Vendor Landscape

The railcar leasing market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Railcar leasing market - Market Dynamics

Major Drivers & Challenges-

Rising global crude oil and energy consumption drive the growth of the railcar leasing market. Major end-users of rail logistics include the global oil and gas refining industry. Oil and gas and petrochemical industries are growing at a rapid pace owing to the growing automotive and energy industries. Also, due to the addition of new refineries and the expansion of existing refinery complexes, the increasing demand for fuel oil and gas has led to a simultaneous rise in the global refinery capacity. Hence, the increasing requirement for petroleum refining and consistently growing oil refining capacity is projected to drive the demand for efficient railcars for transportation during the forecast period.

Stringent regulations for railcars challenge the growth of the railcar leasing market. There are various types of regulations associated with them based on the type of railcars. There are strict federal regulations and standards that must be followed for using any tank cars for the transportation of crude oil. Also, there is a significant negative impact on railcar leasing, as most of the leasing companies have old railcars. Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends-

The increasing popularity of mobile power plants is an emerging market trend in the railcar leasing market. Owing to high efficiency and durability and the rising demand for power, there is an increasing demand for mobile power plants during the forecast period. Furthermore, the rise in investments in the end-user industries, including manufacturing, automotive, transportation, and logistics, is also encouraging the growth of mobile power plants. Hence, such trends boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Technavio has identified key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market, which will

help clients improve their strategies to stay ahead of their competitors. - View Sample

Report

Railcar leasing market - Company Profiles

The railcar leasing market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Akiem Group SAS, Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., C.K. Industries Inc., ERMEWA INTERSERVICES, First Citizens Bancshares Inc., GATX Corp., ITE Management L P, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Procor Ltd., RAILPOOL GmbH, Sasser Family Companies, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., The David J. Joseph Co., The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Touax SCA, Trinity Industries Inc., VTG GmbH, Wells Fargo and Co., and GLNX Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Railcar leasing market - Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (petroleum and chemical, coal, agricultural products, and others), type (freight cars, tank cars, and locomotives), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the petroleum and chemical segment will be significant during the forecast period. Various companies in the petroleum and chemical industries rely on railcar leasing companies as rail transportation is a cost-effective and efficient way to transport large quantities of petroleum products and chemicals over long distances. Since there is an increasing demand for petroleum products and chemicals around the world, companies in these industries look for reliable and cost-effective transportation solutions. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The Rail Wheel Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.27% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,203.58 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (freight trains, long-distance trains, suburban trains, and metro and monorails), application (OEM and aftermarket), and geography( APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Growing rail passenger traffic is a major driving factor for the growth of the rail wheel market during the forecast period.

The rail freight transportation market size in Europe is expected to increase by USD 5.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.36%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers rail freight transportation market in Europe segmentations by area (international and domestic) and geography (Germany, Poland, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe). The increasing investments in the market is notably driving the rail freight transportation market growth in Europe.

Railcar leasing market scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18,365.83 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.71 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 31% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Akiem Group SAS, Beacon Rail Leasing Ltd., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., C.K. Industries Inc., ERMEWA INTERSERVICES, First Citizens Bancshares Inc., GATX Corp., ITE Management L P, Mitsui and Co. Ltd., Procor Ltd., RAILPOOL GmbH, Sasser Family Companies, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., The David J. Joseph Co., The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Touax SCA, Trinity Industries Inc., VTG GmbH, Wells Fargo and Co., and GLNX Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global railcar leasing market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data table on global railcar leasing market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Petroleum and chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Petroleum and chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Petroleum and chemical - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Petroleum and chemical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Petroleum and chemical - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Coal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Coal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Coal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Coal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Coal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Agricultural products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Agricultural products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Agricultural products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Agricultural products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Agricultural products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Freight cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Freight cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Freight cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Tank cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Tank cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Tank cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Tank cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Tank cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Locomotives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Locomotives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Locomotives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Locomotives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Locomotives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Akiem Group SAS

Exhibit 123: Akiem Group SAS - Overview



Exhibit 124: Akiem Group SAS - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Akiem Group SAS - Key offerings

12.4 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Exhibit 126: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 ERMEWA INTERSERVICES

Exhibit 131: ERMEWA INTERSERVICES - Overview



Exhibit 132: ERMEWA INTERSERVICES - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: ERMEWA INTERSERVICES - Key offerings

12.6 First Citizens Bancshares Inc.

Exhibit 134: First Citizens Bancshares Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: First Citizens Bancshares Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: First Citizens Bancshares Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: First Citizens Bancshares Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 GATX Corp.

Exhibit 138: GATX Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 139: GATX Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: GATX Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 141: GATX Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: GATX Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 ITE Management L P

Exhibit 143: ITE Management L P - Overview



Exhibit 144: ITE Management L P - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: ITE Management L P - Key offerings

12.9 Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 146: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Mitsui and Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Sasser Family Companies

Exhibit 150: Sasser Family Companies - Overview



Exhibit 151: Sasser Family Companies - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Sasser Family Companies - Key offerings

12.11 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Exhibit 153: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 The David J. Joseph Co.

Exhibit 157: The David J. Joseph Co. - Overview



Exhibit 158: The David J. Joseph Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: The David J. Joseph Co. - Key offerings

12.13 The Greenbrier Companies Inc.

Exhibit 160: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 161: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 163: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Touax SCA

Exhibit 165: Touax SCA - Overview



Exhibit 166: Touax SCA - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Touax SCA - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Touax SCA - Segment focus

12.15 Trinity Industries Inc.

Exhibit 169: Trinity Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Trinity Industries Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Trinity Industries Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Trinity Industries Inc. - Segment focus

12.16 VTG GmbH

Exhibit 173: VTG GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 174: VTG GmbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: VTG GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 176: VTG GmbH - Key offerings

12.17 Wells Fargo and Co.

Exhibit 177: Wells Fargo and Co. - Overview



Exhibit 178: Wells Fargo and Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Wells Fargo and Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 180: Wells Fargo and Co. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio