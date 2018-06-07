Rail+Metro China & CIRC 2018: Innovation in Transport -- Smart Urban Transit Systems and Their Future Development

In the meantime, authoritative industry associations from abroad and experts from subway companies will also present wonderful industrial reports. Moreover, it's also one of the themes of Rail+Metro China & CIRC 2018 to focus on the development of railway and rail transit and the implementation of the Belt and Road strategy. The organizing committee will also invite a large number of railway representatives from Central and Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia to bring the latest trends of international and domestic industrial development to all parties.

In the context of rapid economic development and accelerated urban agglomeration process in China, rail transit is receiving more attention. By the end of June 2017, 31 cities in China have routes of rail transit in operation. The number of routes has totaled 139 and the accumulated operating mileage has reached 4,400 miles. 53 cities have routes of rail transit under construction and the total mileage under construction has reached 5,770 miles. Among them, there are 5 first-tier cities, 26, second-tier cities and 22 third-tier and below cities. The total mileage tops the world. The 13th Five-year Plan puts forward that we should accelerate the development of urban rail transit and accelerate the formation of rail transit network in cities with a population over 3 million. During The 13th Five-year Plan, the investment in urban rail transit is expected to exceed 2 trillion yuan. The operating mileage of rail transit in China will reach 7,700 miles by the year 2020.

According to information from industry associations, urban rail transit in China is development towards large-scale, networked structure, diversified systems, intellectualized equipment and independent technology in recent years. It has become a trend to adopt a large-capacity subway in the central areas of megacities and super cities and adopt medium-capacity monorail, magnetic suspension, inner-city rapid rail transit and modern trams between central urban area and satellite towns, between satellite towns and between suburbs and tourist areas, so as to form networked and multi-system coordinated development.

Grasp Market Direction and Get All You Want at Rail+Metro China 2018

The 2018 Shanghai International Rail Transit Exhibition (Rail+Metro China 2018) will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center on November 07-09, 2018. The exhibition is dedicated to promptly convey the most practical industry information and build an integrated trade platform. Over 200 exhibitors will attend to the show, 20,000 visitors are expected to participate in the show. CRRC Corporation (and their 19 branch companies), Bombardier Transportation Group, Alstom and BYD Group are showcasing their latest technologies and products.

Rail Transit Market in China Ushers in Great Outbreak

By the end of December 2017, 33 cities in China have rail transit and the total mileage has exceeded 4,500 miles. By the year 2020, the operating mileage of urban rail transit in China is expected to reach 7,700 miles. In terms of railway, the operating mileage of railway throughout the country exceeds 120,000 miles; the operating mileage of high-speed railway has reached 25,000 miles, which tops the world. China's rail transit market will remain attractive to industrial participants for the foreseeable future.

Four Major Development Trends Stand Out from Pursuing to Leading the World

Urban rail transit in China is development towards large-scale, networked structure, diversified systems, intellectualized equipment and independent technology in recent years. Mid-volume and diversified railway systems have developed quickly. The larger market attracted more stakeholders such as BYD Group, Alibaba (Alipay), Baidu and Tencent start to take part in the business. New technologies such as cashless payment and face scans for payment have applied to various cities and have vastly changed people's payment patterns.

China International Railway Conference for Urban & Intercity Transit will be held in conjunction with the exhibition, this year's conference will focus on Innovation in Transport -- Smart Urban Transit Systems and Their Future Development. A series of seminars will be presented and themes are covering 'Financial and Investment', 'Safety Operation' and 'Globalization', specifically including: 'Railway Construction', 'TOD/PPP', 'Commuter Railway', 'Intelligent Operation and Maintenance', 'Modern Tram', 'Private Network Mobile Communication System' and 'the Belt and Road' initiative', over 200 industry leaders and experts will participate in keynote speeches.

We believe the 2018's show will hit a new high from every aspect and bring together all the industry's leading figures.

Contact:

Miss Annie Shi

+86-21-6295-2073

shianan@shanghai-intex.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/railmetro-china--circ-2018-innovation-in-transport----smart-urban-transit-systems-and-their-future-development-300658918.html

SOURCE Shanghai Intex Exhibition Co Ltd.