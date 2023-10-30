Railroad Market Records 9.80% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021 | BNSF Railway Co. and Canadian National Railway Co. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Railroad Market 2021-2025
  • Total Pages: 120
  • Companies: 10+ – Including BNSF Railway Co., Canadian National Railway Co., Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., CSX Corp., Japan Freight Railway Co., National Railroad Passenger Co., Norfolk Southern Corp., Russian Railways, SNCF Group, and Union Pacific Railroad Co. among others.
  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscap0065
  • Segments: Type (passenger rail and freight rail)
  • Geographies: APAC (China, Japan, and India), North America (US), Europe (Germany), South America, and MEA

According to the recent market study by Technavio, the Railroad Market in Railroads Industry is expected to increase by USD 336.90 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 10.14%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

North America will register the highest growth rate of 36% among the other regions. The US is the key market for railroads.

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the key countries in North America

Vendor Insights-

The railroad market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market. Some of the offerings of key vendors are mentioned below:

  • BNSF Railway Co. - The company offers rail development which builds rail-served facility.
  • Canadian National Railway Co. - The company offers rail equipment, customs, brokerage services, transloading, and distributions.
  • Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. - The company provides customers with superior access and optionality on the Atlantic Coast with shorter route miles.

Regional Market Outlook

The railroad market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US is the key market for railroads in APAC. The low cost of rail freight services will drive the railroad market growth in North America during the forecast period. In APAC, railroad systems still predominate in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea. These countries have been investing heavily in rail transport systems to cope with rising road traffic congestion and improve the transportation facilities in the region.

Latest Drivers & Challenges-

  • Railroad Market Driver: 
    • Increasing investments in railroad transportation:

The ongoing investments in railway line projects and the expansion of railway networks worldwide will drive the growth of the global railroad market during the forecast period. Several national and international railway projects are currently in the planning, development, or construction stages, especially in APAC. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the global railroad market.

  • Railroad Market Challenge: 
    • High maintenance cost:

The increase in the maintenance cost of rail infrastructure, coupled with the non-competitive pricing of rail freight, is a negative factor that can hamper the growth of the global railroad market during the forecast period. Rolling stock is one of the most maintenance-intensive parts of the rail freight system. Rolling stock refers to all the locomotives, freight cars, and wagons used in the railroad industry. The maintenance cost of railways includes the cost of maintaining and upkeeping trains, stations, loading docks, and signaling systems. The maintenance cost incurred by railway companies constitutes a significant part of their expenditure. Thus, the increase in maintenance costs of railroad services can impede the growth of the global railroad market during the forecast period. Growing competition from alternative freight and

Railroad Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.14%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 336.90 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

9.80

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BNSF Railway Co., Canadian National Railway Co., Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd., CSX Corp., Japan Freight Railway Co., National Railroad Passenger Co., Norfolk Southern Corp., Russian Railways, SNCF Group, and Union Pacific Railroad Co.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

