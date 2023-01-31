Railway AC units market: Driven by growth in urban mobility solutions - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The railway AC units market size is forecast to increase by USD 3116.8 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 5.93%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growth in urban mobility solutions, the growing need for environmental and sustainable transport modes driving green railways, and efficient and clean AC solutions for railways. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Railway AC Units Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Autoclima Spa a socio unico, Blue Star Ltd., Coolair Logan, Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd., DENSO Corp., Gardner Denver Inc., Hanon Systems, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Knorr Bremse AG, LeeL Electricals Ltd, Liebherr International AG, Northwest Rail Electric Inc., SONGZ AUTOMOBILE AIR CONDITIONING Co. Ltd., Subros Ltd., The DC AIRCO COMPANY BV, Toshiba Corp., Trane Technologies Co. LLC, Westinghouse Air Brake, and Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

To get detailed insights about the vendor landscape, buy the report

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Get a holistic overview of the endoscopic closure devices market by industry experts to

evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the Sample

The market is segmented by type (AC power railway air conditioner units and DC power railway air conditioner units), application (rapid transit vehicles, locomotives, and railroad cars), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth in the AC power railway air conditioner units segment will be significant during the forecast period. AC offers several advantages when compared with DC. AC can carry electricity across long distances with little energy losses, and therefore it is primarily utilized in railway AC units. Also, the transmission of electrical power over long distances is significantly more cost-effective than using AC power. Such benefits are fueling the growth of the segment.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research

reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this railway AC units market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the railway AC units market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the railway AC units market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the railway AC units market industry across Europe , North America , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of railway AC units market vendors

Related Reports:

The railway traction motor market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% and reach USD 2.44 billion by 2026. The railway infrastructure development in Asian countries is notably driving the railway traction motor market growth, although factors such as the impact of COVID-19 pandemic may impede market growth.

size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 5% and reach by 2026. The railway infrastructure development in Asian countries is notably driving the railway traction motor market growth, although factors such as the impact of COVID-19 pandemic may impede market growth. The railway network cables market size is predicted to surge by USD 2.32 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5.34%. The smart railways gaining popularity is notably driving the railway network cables market growth, although factors such as volatile raw materials price may impede the market growth.

Railway AC Units Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 167 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.93% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3116.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.45 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 52% Key countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Autoclima Spa a socio unico, Blue Star Ltd., Coolair Logan, Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd., DENSO Corp., Gardner Denver Inc., Hanon Systems, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Knorr Bremse AG, LeeL Electricals Ltd, Liebherr International AG, Northwest Rail Electric Inc., SONGZ AUTOMOBILE AIR CONDITIONING Co. Ltd., Subros Ltd., The DC AIRCO COMPANY BV, Toshiba Corp., Trane Technologies Co. LLC, Westinghouse Air Brake, and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global railway AC units market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global railway AC units market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 AC Power Railway Air Conditioner Units - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on AC Power Railway Air Conditioner Units - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on AC Power Railway Air Conditioner Units - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on AC Power Railway Air Conditioner Units - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on AC Power Railway Air Conditioner Units - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 DC Power Railway Air Conditioner Units - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on DC Power Railway Air Conditioner Units - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on DC Power Railway Air Conditioner Units - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on DC Power Railway Air Conditioner Units - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on DC Power Railway Air Conditioner Units - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Rapid transit vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on Rapid transit vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on Rapid transit vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on Rapid transit vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Rapid transit vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Locomotives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Locomotives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Locomotives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Locomotives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Locomotives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Railroad cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Railroad cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Railroad cars - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Railroad cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Railroad cars - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 59: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 60: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 61: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 63: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 65: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Autoclima Spa a socio unico

Exhibit 112: Autoclima Spa a socio unico - Overview



Exhibit 113: Autoclima Spa a socio unico - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Autoclima Spa a socio unico - Key offerings

12.4 Blue Star Ltd.

Exhibit 115: Blue Star Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Blue Star Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Blue Star Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Blue Star Ltd. - Segment focus

12.5 Coolair Logan

Exhibit 119: Coolair Logan - Overview



Exhibit 120: Coolair Logan - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: Coolair Logan - Key offerings

12.6 Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: Daulat Ram Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.7 Gardner Denver Inc.

Exhibit 125: Gardner Denver Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 126: Gardner Denver Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Gardner Denver Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Hanon Systems

Exhibit 128: Hanon Systems - Overview



Exhibit 129: Hanon Systems - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Hanon Systems - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Hanon Systems - Segment focus

12.9 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 132: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 137: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Knorr Bremse AG

Exhibit 142: Knorr Bremse AG - Overview



Exhibit 143: Knorr Bremse AG - Business segments



Exhibit 144: Knorr Bremse AG - Key news



Exhibit 145: Knorr Bremse AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 146: Knorr Bremse AG - Segment focus

12.12 LeeL Electricals Ltd

Exhibit 147: LeeL Electricals Ltd - Overview



Exhibit 148: LeeL Electricals Ltd - Product / Service



Exhibit 149: LeeL Electricals Ltd - Key offerings

12.13 Liebherr International AG

Exhibit 150: Liebherr International AG - Overview



Exhibit 151: Liebherr International AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 152: Liebherr International AG - Key news



Exhibit 153: Liebherr International AG - Key offerings

12.14 Subros Ltd.

Exhibit 154: Subros Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 155: Subros Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Subros Ltd. - Key offerings

12.15 The DC AIRCO COMPANY BV

Exhibit 157: The DC AIRCO COMPANY BV - Overview



Exhibit 158: The DC AIRCO COMPANY BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: The DC AIRCO COMPANY BV - Key offerings

12.16 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 160: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 161: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

12.17 Westinghouse Air Brake

Exhibit 164: Westinghouse Air Brake - Overview



Exhibit 165: Westinghouse Air Brake - Business segments



Exhibit 166: Westinghouse Air Brake - Key news



Exhibit 167: Westinghouse Air Brake - Key offerings



Exhibit 168: Westinghouse Air Brake - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 169: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 170: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 171: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 172: Research methodology



Exhibit 173: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 174: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 175: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio