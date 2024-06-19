Railway AC Units Market size is set to grow by USD 3.38 billion from 2024-2028, growth in urban mobility solutions boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global railway AC units market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.38 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.09% during the forecast period. Growth in urban mobility solutions is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in implementation of high-speed railway lines. However, lack of private sector participation hampering growth of railways in developing countries poses a challenge. Key market players include Autoclima Spa a socio unico, Blue Star Ltd., Coolair Logan, Daulat Ram, DENSO Corp., Gardner Denver, Hanon Systems, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Knorr Bremse AG, LeeL Electricals Ltd., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Northwest Rail Electric, Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co. Ltd., Subros Ltd., The DC Airco Co. BV, Toshiba Corp., Trane Technologies Co. LLC, and WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global railway ac units market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies- View the snapshot of this report

Railway AC Units Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 3383.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.64 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 53% Key countries Germany, US, France, China, and UK Key companies profiled Autoclima Spa a socio unico, Blue Star Ltd., Coolair Logan, Daulat Ram, DENSO Corp., Gardner Denver, Hanon Systems, Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Knorr Bremse AG, LeeL Electricals Ltd., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Northwest Rail Electric, Songz Automobile Air Conditioning Co. Ltd., Subros Ltd., The DC Airco Co. BV, Toshiba Corp., Trane Technologies Co. LLC, and WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Market Driver

The global railway AC units market is poised for growth due to the expansion of high-speed rail networks. Europe and Japan are leading investors in this infrastructure, with China also making significant contributions. The increasing demand for air-conditioned railways in developed and emerging economies will drive market growth. New adopters include Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and Denmark, among others. Despite the high cost of construction, more countries are considering high-speed rail networks, presenting opportunities for market expansion. By 2027, the global high-speed railway network is expected to grow by over 25%, with China contributing approximately half of this growth.

The Passenger Railway market is experiencing significant growth in the use of Air-Conditioned Units. Comfort is a key factor in rail travel, and passengers prefer AC units for a more enjoyable journey. The demand for AC coaches is increasing in both developed and developing countries. The trend towards modernization and improvement of rail infrastructure is driving this growth. The market for AC units is expanding in regions like Asia-Pacific and Europe. Economically, AC units are becoming more affordable, making them accessible to a larger population. Railways are investing in new technologies to make AC units more efficient and eco-friendly. The demand for rail travel is expected to continue, and the use of AC units will remain a significant trend in the market.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

• The railway AC units market faces challenges due to extensive capital investments and regulatory constraints. In developing countries like India, private sector involvement is limited, hindering the adoption of new technologies for fuel efficiency and power management. Encouraging private partnerships can foster better investments and advancements in this sector, contributing to the growth of the global railway AC units market.

• The Railway AC Units market faces several challenges in the implementation and operation of these units. Decreasing edge technology, such as Decline in Efficiency and Effectivity (DEE), and the need for regular maintenance are major concerns. The high cost of production and the challenge of meeting customer demands for affordable pricing are also significant hurdles. Additionally, the increasing demand for eco-friendly and energy-efficient solutions poses a challenge for the industry. The integration of advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) can help address these challenges and improve the overall performance and efficiency of Railway AC Units.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Request a sample report!

Segment Overview

This railway ac units market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 AC Power Railway Air Conditioner Units

1.2 DC Power Railway Air Conditioner Units Application 2.1 Rapid transit vehicles

2.2 Locomotives

2.3 Railroad cars Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 AC Power Railway Air Conditioner Units- The AC power segment dominates the global railway AC units market due to its advantages in long-distance power transmission with minimal energy losses. AC systems, which reverse direction, are preferred for railway applications due to their simplicity and cost-effectiveness in voltage conversion. Worldwide, 25kV AC railway electrification systems are commonly used, particularly for high-speed trains. The ease of utility frequency delivery and cost-effective long-distance power transmission contribute to the growth of the AC power railway air conditioner units segment in the market.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2017-2021) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

The Railway AC Units Market encompasses the provision of Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems for railways, specifically for logistics applications and passenger coaches. These systems play a crucial role in maintaining desirable Temperature and Humidity levels, ensuring Comfort during rail traveling. The demand for such systems is on the Rise due to the increasing preference for improved comfort in Rail Transportation. The Assessment Period for the market spans several Assessment Years, during which Absolute and Opportunity sizes are evaluated. Product Lines within this market include Warm Air and Cooler Air systems, catering to both Heating and Air Conditioning needs. Ventilation control is another essential aspect of these systems, ensuring proper circulation of air within the coaches.

Market Research Overview

The Railway AC Units market refers to the production, sale, and installation of air-conditioned units for railway applications. These units are essential for enhancing passenger comfort in trains, particularly in hot and humid climates. The market for Railway AC Units is driven by increasing railway infrastructure development and growing passenger traffic. The units come in various classes, including Executive Class, AC Three-tier, AC Two-tier, and AC First Class. The technology used in these units includes vapor compression, absorption, and hybrid systems. The market also witnesses the adoption of energy-efficient technologies to reduce operational costs and minimize environmental impact. The demand for Railway AC Units is expected to grow significantly in the coming years due to the expanding railway network and rising passenger expectations for comfort.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Type

AC Power Railway Air Conditioner Units



DC Power Railway Air Conditioner Units

Application

Rapid Transit Vehicles



Locomotives



Railroad Cars

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio