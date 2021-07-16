Railway Cybersecurity Market worth $10.6 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Railway Cybersecurity Market by Type (Infrastructural & On-board), Offering, Security Type (Network, Application, Endpoint, System Administration and Data Protection), Application (Passenger & Freight), Rail Type and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Railway Cybersecurity Market is estimated to be USD 6.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2027.

Various countries have realized that the development of railway infrastructure is one of the important factors driving economic development. Therefore, a few countries and OEMs are investing significantly in railway cybersecurity infrastructure. For instance, in 2019, Wabtec launched two new offerings designed to modernize its globally installed 23,000 locomotives. Wabtec developed FDL Advantage, which is a fuel-saving engine upgrade package for its FDL locomotive platform. Another offering is the Modular Control Architecture - Fleet Migration (MCA FM), a next-generation control system replacement that is applicable throughout Wabtec's locomotive-installed base. Both solutions have next-generation data and software capabilities. Countries are adopting various technologies in their transportation infrastructure and are focusing on R&D and innovations in rail infrastructure technology to address future mobility challenges.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Railway Cybersecurity Market"

153 – Tables

73 – Figures

259 – Pages

The highest number of players in the Railway Cybersecurity Market belong to the European region. Companies such as Thales Group (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Alstom (France), and Nokia Networks (Finland) account for a major share of the Railway Cybersecurity Market. Rail operators are now replacing legacy technologies with advanced train-control and signaling systems.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=128598673

The on-board solution is estimated to hold the larger market share by type during the forecast period

The on-board railway cybersecurity is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period for the Railway Cybersecurity Market, by type. The number of rapid railways primarily equipped with advanced on-board systems for safety and convenience is on the rise. These advanced features include an infotainment system, automatic doors, and IP cameras. The number of advanced components in on-board railway systems will increase because of the demand for convenience and safety. This will boost the market for railway cybersecurity providers and vendors across the globe as automatic doors and IP cameras are vulnerable to cyberattacks.

Data Protection segment is estimated to be the largest segment by security type during the forecast period

Data protection focuses on securing critical databases, including data, applications, database servers, and systems. Data protection applications are aimed at maintaining confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data. These solutions protect databases from unauthorized access, malware infections, and other threats and vulnerabilities. In May 2020, the IT networks of the Swiss manufacturer of railway rolling stock, Stadler, was targeted in a malware attack to steal information. This data leak could mean the theft of sensitive data from customers or employees. In January 2019, the official online booking platform of the China Railways (CR) suffered a massive data breach. Cybercriminals stole the personal information of nearly five million people, which included names, ID numbers, and passwords. These incidents are driving the growth of data protection solutions to prevent a data breach.

Request FREE Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=128598673

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing in the Railway Cybersecurity Market

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing Railway Cybersecurity Market due to the increasing penetration of advanced technologies, increasing GDPs of countries, steady growth, and emerging economies. The APAC region covers some of the potential markets, namely, China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. China is expected to lead the market followed by India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific in terms of share and growth rate among all countries during the forecast period.

The APAC region is expected to offer significant growth opportunities due to its untapped market strength. Increasing awareness about driver safety and accident prevention, presence of leading OEM players, growing freight transportation and logistics industries, the advent of the 4G LTE technology, and the adoption of smart railcars in North America and Europe due to the availability of embedded OEM cybersecurity solutions are leading to market growth. The logistics sectors in India and China are on the cusp of disruption. Robust economic growth and technology improvements have led to significant developments. Despite significant country-specific trends and nuances, the underlying themes of economic growth, digital disruption and changing customer preferences prevail. These powerful themes are expected to shape the future of the logistics industry over the next few years. Based on reliable on-line cybersecurity data, dispatchers will be able to inform their customers about changes in transport schedules earlier than is possible presently, increasing reliability and satisfying stakeholders, thus driving growth.

The report analyzes all major players in the Railway Cybersecurity Market including Thales Group (France), Siemens AG (Germany), Alstom (France), Wabtec (US), and Nokia Networks (Finland).

Browse Related Reports:

Rolling Stock Market by Product Type (Locomotive, Rapid Transit, Wagon, and Coach), Locomotive Technology (Conventional, Turbocharged, and Maglev), Application (Passenger and Freight) & Region – Global Trends and Forecast to 2025

Automotive Cybersecurity Market by Form (In-Vehicle, External Cloud Services), Security (Endpoint, Application, Wireless Network), Application (Infotainment, Powertrain, ADAS & Safety), Vehicle Type, EV Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/railway-cybersecurity-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/railway-cybersecurity.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets