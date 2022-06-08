Railway Fleet Management Market Size to Increase by USD 3.31 Bn during 2022-2026 | 40% of the growth to originate from APAC| Technavio

Communication technology - GNSS and cellular system

Geography - APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

Market Dynamics

Factors such as growth in the adoption of wireless technology in the railway industry, the growing need for operational competency, and the investments in new railway projects will drive the growth of the Railway Fleet Management Market during the forecasted period. However, the slow adoption rate among small fleet owners might hamper the market growth.

The growing adoption of cloud computing for streamlining fleet management operations is expected to open multiple growth opportunities for players in the market. But the high cost of fleet management might impact the business of vendors during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AT and T Inc.

Bourque Logistics

CLX Logistics LLC

CRX SOFTWARE

GeoMetrix Rail Logistics Inc.

Geotab Inc.

GMV Innovating Solutions SL

HaslerRail AG

KLS Logistics Services Inc.

Masternaut Ltd.

Nomad Technologies Holdings Ltd.

ORBCOMM Inc.

Railcar Tracking Co.

Railnova SA

Market Segmentation

GNSS will gain a major portion of the railway fleet management market during the forecast period. The Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) is one such technology that is frequently employed in the railway business. Rapid urbanisation in developing economies, many GNSS benefits, and government measures to upgrade their satellite navigation systems are driving the adoption of GNSS in railway fleet management.

Railway Fleet Management Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist railway fleet management market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the railway fleet management market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the railway fleet management market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of railway fleet management market vendors

Railway Fleet Management Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.66% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 3.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.43 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, India, France, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AT and T Inc., Bourque Logistics, CLX Logistics LLC, CRX SOFTWARE, GeoMetrix Rail Logistics Inc., Geotab Inc., GMV Innovating Solutions SL, HaslerRail AG, KLS Logistics Services Inc., Masternaut Ltd., Nomad Technologies Holdings Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., Railcar Tracking Co., Railnova SA, Ricardo Plc, The Greenbrier Companies Inc., Trimble Inc., Verizon Communications Inc., VTG Aktiengesellschaft, and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Communication Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition



Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis



Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026



Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary



Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers



Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers



Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants



Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes



Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry



Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition



Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Communication Technology

5.1 Market segments



Exhibit 24: Chart on Communication Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Communication Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Communication Technology



Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Communication Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Communication Technology

5.3 GNSS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026



Exhibit 28: Chart on GNSS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on GNSS - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on GNSS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on GNSS - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Cellular system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026



Exhibit 32: Chart on Cellular system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Cellular system - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Cellular system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Cellular system - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Communication Technology



Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Communication Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview



Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation



Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison



Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026



Exhibit 42: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%) 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 54: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 58: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 62: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 74: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges



Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape



Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption



Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks



Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered



Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors



Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AT and T Inc.



Exhibit 89: AT and T Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: AT and T Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: AT and T Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: AT and T Inc. - Segment focus

10.4 CLX Logistics LLC



Exhibit 93: CLX Logistics LLC - Overview



Exhibit 94: CLX Logistics LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: CLX Logistics LLC - Key offerings

10.5 GMV Innovating Solutions SL



Exhibit 96: GMV Innovating Solutions SL - Overview



Exhibit 97: GMV Innovating Solutions SL - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: GMV Innovating Solutions SL - Key offerings

10.6 ORBCOMM Inc.



Exhibit 99: ORBCOMM Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 100: ORBCOMM Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: ORBCOMM Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Ricardo Plc



Exhibit 102: Ricardo Plc - Overview



Exhibit 103: Ricardo Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Ricardo Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Ricardo Plc - Segment focus

10.8 The Greenbrier Companies Inc.



Exhibit 106: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: The Greenbrier Companies Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Trimble Inc.



Exhibit 111: Trimble Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Trimble Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Trimble Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 114: Trimble Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Verizon Communications Inc.



Exhibit 115: Verizon Communications Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Verizon Communications Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Verizon Communications Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 118: Verizon Communications Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 VTG Aktiengesellschaft



Exhibit 119: VTG Aktiengesellschaft - Overview



Exhibit 120: VTG Aktiengesellschaft - Product / Service



Exhibit 121: VTG Aktiengesellschaft - Key news



Exhibit 122: VTG Aktiengesellschaft - Key offerings

10.12 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.



Exhibit 123: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 125: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 126: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 127: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist



Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$



Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology



Exhibit 131: Research methodology



Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 133: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations



Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations

