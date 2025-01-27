Railway Interchange Brings Professionals Together to Explore the Future of Railroad Industry

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Railway Interchange, the largest railway exhibition and educational conference in North America, will bring more than 5,000 railroad professionals from all segments of the industry to the Indianapolis Convention Center on May 20-22, 2025. This massive railroad conference will showcase the latest technology, services, and research by members of the Railway Engineering-Maintenance Suppliers Association (REMSA), the Railway Supply Institute (RSI), and Railway System Suppliers, Inc. (RSSI).

Representatives from North American and International Class 1 Railroads, Short Line Railroads, Railcar Owners and lessors and Mining Concerns will attend. Exhibitors at this railroad conference represent communications systems; crossing components and systems; information technology; locomotive, freight car and tank car manufacturers; power switches; railway measurement and maintenance systems; signal systems; track safety & inspection; and many others.

"Since 2011, REMSA, RSI, and RSSI have brought railway professionals together for three days of education, networking, and exploration of the newest technology influencing the industry," said Patty Long, RSI President. "This railroad conference promises to deliver a high-impact, innovative experience that provides attendees with the knowledge and expertise to stay at the forefront of the railway supply industry."

RSI will provide educational programming focused on the latest trends, opportunities and challenges for the entire rail ecosystem – including separate tracks for passenger and freight. In addition, technical education sessions will be provided by the Air Brake Association, the International Association of Railway Operating Officers, the Locomotive Maintenance Officers Association, and the Railcar Technical Services Association.

Expo Hall access is free for railroad employees, government employees and students. Early bird registration for the full conference ends March 31, 2025.

For more information, visit www.railwayinterchange.org

