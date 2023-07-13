Railway Maintenance Machinery Market size to grow by USD 1,442.03 million from 2022 to 2027 | Alamo Group Inc., American Equipment Co., BBM Railway Equipment LLC, and more to emerge as key players- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The railway maintenance machinery market size is set to grow by USD 1,442.03 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. Some of the major vendors of the railway maintenance machinery market include Alamo Group Inc., American Equipment Co., BBM Railway Equipment LLC, China Railway Construction Corp. Ltd., CRRC Corp. Ltd., Dipsa Technes Srl, GEATECH Group Srl, Harsco Corp., Jinzhou Tiegong Railway Maintenance Machinery Co. Ltd., Loram Maintenance of Way Inc., MATISA MATERIEL INDUSTRIEL SA, Pandrol SAS, Plasser and Theurer Export von Bahnbaumaschinen GmbH, ROBEL Bahnbaumaschinen GmbH, Siemens AG, Sinara Transport Machines Holding, Speno International SA, Strukton Groep NV, Teraspyora Steelwheel Oy, and United Industrial Pty Ltd. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Railway Maintenance Machinery Market

Vendor Offerings -

Alamo Group Inc.: The company offers railway maintenance machinery that includes shovels, spades, sledgehammers and crowbars which are used as per their requirements.

The company offers railway maintenance machinery that includes shovels, spades, sledgehammers and crowbars which are used as per their requirements. BBM Railway equipment LLC: The company offers railway maintenance machinery that includes wheelchair lifting trolleys, rail cutters, and rail coupling shears.

The company offers railway maintenance machinery that includes wheelchair lifting trolleys, rail cutters, and rail coupling shears. China Railway Construction Corp. Ltd.: The company offers railway maintenance machinery for locomotive diesel engines, control systems, traction motors and generators, and complete locomotive and freight car truck assemblies.

The report also covers the following areas:

Railway Maintenance Machinery Market - Segmentation

Application

Ballast Track



Non-ballast Track

Product

Work Vehicles



Small Equipment

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth by the ballast track segment will be significant during the forecast period. The ballast track is a traditional old type of railroad track. These railway tracks typically consist of railway anchors, steel rails, ballast beds, and ties. Ballast tracks are easy to install and require low investment. Railway maintenance machines help to monitor and maintain ballasted tracks to improve operational safety. Railway maintenance machinery is used to perform all necessary track maintenance work such as tamping and cleaning ballast, removing and installing ties, tightening rail bolts, excavating and replacing worn ballast, and adjusting ballasted track.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Key Driver -

The increasing number of railway electrification projects is a key factor driving the global railway maintenance machinery market growth. Electric trains are more economically viable and sustainable than fuel-powered trains, leading to a rising in rail electrification projects around the world. Significant reductions in emissions during train operation and faster acceleration and deceleration of engines compared to diesel engines are the main drivers for the growth of electric engines. In addition, due to environmental concerns and rising regulations, these are expected to transition from diesel engines to electric rail networks during the forecast period. These electrification projects require railway maintenance machinery for their fast and efficient work, which will boost the growth of the railway maintenance machinery market during the forecast period.

Leading Trend - The IoT-based remote monitoring of trains and tracks fuels the global railway maintenance machinery market growth.

Significant Challenge - The high cost of equipment and the availability of refurbished products are major challenges hindering the railway maintenance machinery market growth.

Railway Maintenance Machinery Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist railway maintenance machinery market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the railway maintenance machinery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the railway maintenance machinery market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of railway maintenance machinery market vendors

Railway Maintenance Machinery Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,442.03 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.5 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 42% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alamo Group Inc., American Equipment Co., BBM Railway equipment LLC, China Railway Construction Corp. Ltd., CRRC Corp. Ltd., Dipsa Technes Srl, GEATECH Group Srl, Harsco Corp., Jinzhou Tiegong Railway Maintenance Machinery Co. Ltd., Loram Maintenance of Way Inc., MATISA MATERIEL INDUSTRIEL SA, Pandrol SAS, Plasser and Theurer Export von Bahnbaumaschinen GmbH, ROBEL Bahnbaumaschinen GmbH, Siemens AG, Sinara Transport Machines Holding, Speno International SA, Strukton Groep NV, Teraspyora Steelwheel Oy, and United Industrial Pty Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID -19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

