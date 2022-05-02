Railway Management System Market Size to Grow by USD 21.19 Bn| Expansion of urban mass transit railway infrastructure to boost market growth| Technavio

Product - Control system and information system

Geography - APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East , Africa , and South America

Vendor Insights

The Railway Management System Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

ABB Ltd.

ALSTOM SA

Belden Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

DXC Technology Co.

EKE Group

EUROTECH Spa

Frequentis AG

GAO Group Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Huawei technologies Co. Ltd.

Indra Sistemas SA

International Business Machines Corp.

Nokia Corp.

Siemens AG

Thales Group

Toshiba Corp.

Trimble Inc.

Wabtec Corp.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will account for 42 percent of market growth. In APAC, China and Japan are the most important markets for railway management systems. The market in this region will increase at a quicker rate than the market in other regions.

Over the projected period, the railway management system market in APAC would benefit from the modernization of existing national railway networks and the creation of new urban railway transit networks.

Furthermore, countries such as the US, China, Japan, France, and Russia are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Railway Management System Market during the forecast period.

Key Segment Analysis

The control system sector will gain considerable market share in railway management systems. The software for the traffic management system, train control and monitoring system, programmable logic controller (PLC), and other systems are included in the control system section. This sector has the largest market share and is predicted to develop faster than the information system segment. The demand for improved railway network operational management and safety are the primary drivers of the control system segment's growth. During the projected period, these factors will drive the railway management system market.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

One of the major factors driving the growth of the railway management system market is the expansion of urban mass transit railway infrastructure. Another market trend driving growth is the increased use of automation and IoT in railways. However, one of the obstacles restricting the growth of the railway management system market is the high cost of implementation.

Railway Management System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.45% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 21.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.16 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, France, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Belden Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., DXC Technology Co., EKE Group, EUROTECH Spa, Frequentis AG, GAO Group Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei technologies Co. Ltd., Indra Sistemas SA, International Business Machines Corp., Nokia Corp., Siemens AG, Thales Group, Toshiba Corp., Trimble Inc., and Wabtec Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

