Railway Network Cables Market to grow by USD 2.81 billion from 2023 to 2028 | Smart railways gaining popularity to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The railway network cables market is expected to grow by USD 2.81 billion from 2023 to 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by application (power cables, signal, and communication cables), installation sites (overhead and underground), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Smart railways gaining popularity is a key factor driving market growth. In both advanced and emerging economies like India and China, the growing air traffic as well as road congestion has made rail transport a viable alternative. Furthermore, passenger information systems, freight information systems, railway traffic management, operational control, security monitoring, communications, ticketing and rail intelligence shall also be part of the Smart Railway.

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the railway network cables market: Aberdare Cables, Alma Srl, Baosheng Science and Technology Innovation Co. Ltd., Bhuwal Insulation Cable Pvt. Ltd., Caledonian Cables Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, Eland Cables Ltd., Hengtong Group Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., HUBER PLUS SUHNER AG, Lapp Holding SE, Leoni AG, Nexans SA, Prysmian Spa, SAB BROCKSKES GmbH and Co. KG, Schwechater Kabelwerke GmbH, Siechem Technologies Pvt. Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tecnikabel SpA, and TPC Wire and Cable Corp.

Railway Network Cables Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 5.24% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

The emergence of a high-speed rail network is a major trend in the market.

In the last twenty years, there has been a significant expansion of demand for high-speed rail due to growing economic and infrastructure development in developing countries such as China .

. Furthermore, the growth of that market is going to have a heavy impact on the demand for generators in these trains because operational efficiency depends heavily upon the provision of continuous power.

Significant Challenge

The volatile raw materials price is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Several factors, like inflation, availability, and production, influence the prices of these raw materials.

In addition, the cost of inventories increases for manufacturers when they buy raw materials in bulk.

Keg Segments:

The market share growth of the power cables segment will be significant during the forecast period. Power cables shall constitute an integral network of railway systems, in so far as they have the responsibility for transmitting the required power to the intended places within a coach when it is operated effectively and efficiently. Integrated power supply system (IPS), which makes it easier to provide continuous and reliable AC and DC electricity for individual parts of trains, is gradually being adopted by today's railway systems.

