Railway Raises $100 Million Series B As AI Pushes Today's Cloud Infrastructure Past Its Limits

Round led by TQ Ventures with participation from FPV Ventures, Redpoint, and Unusual Ventures; fuels Railway's vision to eliminate infrastructure friction and help developers ship faster

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Railway, a cloud platform that allows developers to ship faster and more efficiently, announced its $100 Million Series B round led by TQ Ventures, with participation from new and existing investors, FPV Ventures, Redpoint, and Unusual Ventures. The funding will fuel Railway's vision to make infrastructure invisible, so software works with developers, not against them.

Founded in 2020, Railway was started with the steadfast belief that for too long, developers have endured the quiet drag of complexity-endless setup, brittle infrastructure, and the painful friction between building something and bringing it to life - and it doesn't have to be this hard. With an all new vision, Railway set out to build an all new way to simplify developers' infrastructure stack from servers to observability with a single, scalable, easy-to-use platform.

"As AI models get better at writing code, more and more people are asking the age-old question; where, and how, do I run my applications?" said Jake Cooper, founder and CEO of Railway. "The last generation of cloud primitives were slow and outdated, and now with AI moving everything faster, teams simply can't keep up. We built Railway to let developers focus on building and creativity, not configuration. We stripped everything down and rebuilt both the software and hardware to make the experience truly seamless, and the response from developers has exceeded anything I imagined."

Despite rapid advancements of AI, developers still face a number of bottlenecks. Traditional software development relies on navigating a maze of tools that are deeply complex and massively cumbersome, especially to newer developers. Railway removes this friction and operational complexity by building its networking stack, compute, storage, orchestration software, and hardware from the ground up to deliver a fully hands-off hosting experience, underpinned by reliability and performance. This approach paid off recently when Railway remained online during widespread outages that affected major cloud providers.

Railway customers report a 10x increase in developer velocity and up to 65% cost savings compared to traditional cloud platforms. By operating its own data centers with custom networking and orchestration, Railway charges only for actual usage, avoiding the markups common in legacy cloud infrastructure. With a marketplace of thousands of templates, Railway also allows teams to deploy virtually anything, from simple services to complex AI systems, without operational overhead. Combined with a zero-trust security model and 24/7 support, this focus on speed, simplicity, and efficiency has made Railway one of the fastest-growing cloud platforms, achieving 176x revenue growth and 15% month-over-month expansion.

"At Bilt, we move fast. We need our tech stack to allow for that in a scalable, safe way," said Kartik Aggarwal, Tech Lead at Bilt. "What takes an hour on Railway could take 10x more on a traditional cloud platform. Railway is the fastest, giving us the most seamless, no config system."

In addition to Bilt, Railway now serves more than 2 million users and is growing by nearly 200,000 developers per month. The platform is used by 31% of the Fortune 500 and fast-moving companies like Profound and Happy Robot, Intuit's GoCo, TripAdvisor's Cruise Critic and MGM Resorts, alongside thousands of startups and AI-native teams. For seasoned DevOps engineers, Railway offers an unparalleled level of control, exposing just the right amount of knobs, bells, and whistles necessary for advanced use cases.

"Railway is building the infrastructure layer that will power the next era of software," said Schuster Tanger, Co-founding Partner of TQ Ventures. "Jake Cooper is an extraordinary talent under whose leadership Railway's Zero-Ops architecture has been purpose-built for an AI-native world and is dismantling the legacy systems that have slowed developers down over the past decade."

With the new funding, Railway plans to make shipping software even faster and simpler by expanding its global data center footprint, growing its team, and building new tools designed for developers and AI systems.

"It's always been our goal that everything should run on Railway," furthered Cooper. "We've spent the last five years building quietly, with zero marketing, and somehow millions of developers found us. This round lets us finally show the world our vision of how software should really be built, and we're excited to supercharge all this with TQ's unmatched enterprise customer introduction prowess."

For more information about Railway, please visit: www.Railway.com

About Railway

Railway is a cloud platform that empowers developers to ship faster and more efficiently. Founded in 2020, Railway was started with the steadfast belief that for too long, developers have endured the quiet drag of complexity-endless setup, brittle infrastructure, and the painful friction between building something and bringing it to life – and it doesn't have to be this hard. With an all new vision, Railway set out to build an all new way to simplify developers' infrastructure stack from servers to observability with a single, scalable, easy-to-use platform. To learn more about Railway, please visit railway.com and find more on Linkedin and X .

Media Contact:

Rachel Rogers

[email protected]

310-770-4917

SOURCE Railway