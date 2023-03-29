Railway Traction Motor Market size to grow by USD 2.44 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the railway infrastructure development in Asian countries - Technavio

Mar 29, 2023, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The railway traction motor market size is expected to grow by USD 2.44 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5%, according to Technavio. The railway traction motor market is segmented by type (DC motors, AC motors, and synchronous motors) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, American Traction Systems, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Electric Motor Services Inc., HaslerRail AG, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., PowerRail, Rotomac Electricals Pvt. Ltd., Saini Group, Sherwood Electromotion Inc., Siemens AG, Sulzer Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Traktionssysteme Austria GmbH, VEM Group, and Wabtec Corp. are some of the major market participants. For more details about the market - Request a sample report.
Railway Traction Motor Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
The market share growth by the DC motors segment will be significant during the forecast period. The wide use of DC motors on trains due to their high torque and speed control will drive segment growth. Traditionally, the resistance switching was done manually by the drivers but technological developments have led to the integration of relay systems that execute the switching operations automatically. By switching the series resistance in and out of the circuit, DC motors can control the speed.
Geographic Analysis
APAC is estimated to contribute 41% to the global market growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Russia are the key markets for railway traction motors in the region. Market growth in this region is estimated to be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The continuous development of railway infrastructure in developing countries will facilitate the railway traction motor market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
- ABB Ltd. - The company offers railway traction motors that are tailor-made to customer requirements and to the operation conditions of each train that it powers, enabling superior efficiency, lowest energy consumption, and high reliability.
- ALSTOM SA - The company offers railway traction motors from 50 kW to 1600 kW to suit all types of rolling stock and their different operating and integration requirements and generate performance, reliability, energy savings, and life cycle costs.
- Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - The company offers railway traction motors that offer low investment cost, reliable, high-efficiency operation with reduced maintenance need for the low running cost.
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist railway traction motor market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the railway traction motor market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the railway traction motor market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of railway traction motor market vendors
The predicted growth for the railway management system market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 21.19 billion at a CAGR of 8.45%. The expansion of urban mass transit railway infrastructure is one of the major drivers supporting the railway management system market growth.
The railway fleet management market size is expected to increase to USD 3.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.66%. One of the factors driving the global railway fleet management market growth is the growth in adoption of wireless technology in the railway industry.
|
Railway Traction Motor Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 5%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 2.44 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth 2021-2022 (%)
|
4.0
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 41%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, India, Germany, and Russia
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks
|
Key companies profiled
|
ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, American Traction Systems, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Electric Motor Services Inc., HaslerRail AG, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., PowerRail, Rotomac Electricals Pvt. Ltd., Saini Group, Sherwood Electromotion Inc., Siemens AG, Sulzer Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Traktionssysteme Austria GmbH, VEM Group, and Wabtec Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
