Railway Traction Motor Market size to grow by USD 2.44 billion from 2021 to 2026, Driven by the railway infrastructure development in Asian countries - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The railway traction motor market size is expected to grow by USD 2.44 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 5%, according to Technavio. The railway traction motor market is segmented by type (DC motors, AC motors, and synchronous motors) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The market is fragmented and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, American Traction Systems, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Electric Motor Services Inc., HaslerRail AG, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., PowerRail, Rotomac Electricals Pvt. Ltd., Saini Group, Sherwood Electromotion Inc., Siemens AG, Sulzer Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Traktionssysteme Austria GmbH, VEM Group, and Wabtec Corp. are some of the major market participants. For more details about the market - Request a sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Railway Traction Motor Market 2022-2026

Railway Traction Motor Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The market share growth by the DC motors segment will be significant during the forecast period. The wide use of DC motors on trains due to their high torque and speed control will drive segment growth. Traditionally, the resistance switching was done manually by the drivers but technological developments have led to the integration of relay systems that execute the switching operations automatically. By switching the series resistance in and out of the circuit, DC motors can control the speed.

For more info on leading market segments, Request a Sample Report!

Geographic Analysis

APAC is estimated to contribute 41% to the global market growth during the forecast period. China, India, and Russia are the key markets for railway traction motors in the region. Market growth in this region is estimated to be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The continuous development of railway infrastructure in developing countries will facilitate the railway traction motor market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various regions, including country-wise data and forecast market size (2021 to 2026) - Download a Sample Report

Why buy?

Add credibility to strategy

Analyzes competitor's offerings

Get a holistic view of the market

Grow your profit margin with Technavio - buy the report!

Vendor Offerings

ABB Ltd. - The company offers railway traction motors that are tailor-made to customer requirements and to the operation conditions of each train that it powers, enabling superior efficiency, lowest energy consumption, and high reliability.

The company offers railway traction motors that are tailor-made to customer requirements and to the operation conditions of each train that it powers, enabling superior efficiency, lowest energy consumption, and high reliability. ALSTOM SA - The company offers railway traction motors from 50 kW to 1600 kW to suit all types of rolling stock and their different operating and integration requirements and generate performance, reliability, energy savings, and life cycle costs.

The company offers railway traction motors from 50 kW to 1600 kW to suit all types of rolling stock and their different operating and integration requirements and generate performance, reliability, energy savings, and life cycle costs. Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - The company offers railway traction motors that offer low investment cost, reliable, high-efficiency operation with reduced maintenance need for the low running cost.

Railway Traction Motor Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist railway traction motor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the railway traction motor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the railway traction motor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of railway traction motor market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The predicted growth for the railway management system market size from 2021 to 2026 is USD 21.19 billion at a CAGR of 8.45%. The expansion of urban mass transit railway infrastructure is one of the major drivers supporting the railway management system market growth.

The railway fleet management market size is expected to increase to USD 3.31 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.66%. One of the factors driving the global railway fleet management market growth is the growth in adoption of wireless technology in the railway industry.

Railway Traction Motor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 4.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key countries US, China, India, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, American Traction Systems, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Electric Motor Services Inc., HaslerRail AG, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., PowerRail, Rotomac Electricals Pvt. Ltd., Saini Group, Sherwood Electromotion Inc., Siemens AG, Sulzer Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Traktionssysteme Austria GmbH, VEM Group, and Wabtec Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio Industrials market reports

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-yeCOVID-19h 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 DC motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on DC motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on DC motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on DC motors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on DC motors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 AC motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on AC motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on AC motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on AC motors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on AC motors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Synchronous motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Synchronous motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Synchronous motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Synchronous motors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Synchronous motors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 82: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 93: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 96: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 ALSTOM SA

Exhibit 98: ALSTOM SA - Overview



Exhibit 99: ALSTOM SA - Business segments



Exhibit 100: ALSTOM SA - Key news



Exhibit 101: ALSTOM SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: ALSTOM SA - Segment focus

10.5 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 Hyundai Heavy Industries Group

Exhibit 108: Hyundai Heavy Industries Group - Overview



Exhibit 109: Hyundai Heavy Industries Group - Business segments



Exhibit 110: Hyundai Heavy Industries Group - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: Hyundai Heavy Industries Group - Segment focus

10.7 Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 116: Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 119: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Rotomac Electricals Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Rotomac Electricals Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Rotomac Electricals Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Rotomac Electricals Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Saini Group

Exhibit 127: Saini Group - Overview



Exhibit 128: Saini Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Saini Group - Key offerings

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 130: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 131: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 133: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 135: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 136: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 137: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 138: Research methodology



Exhibit 139: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 140: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 141: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio