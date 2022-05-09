Railway Traction Motor Market Size to Grow by USD 2.44 billion |Railway Infrastructure Development in Asian Countries to Improve the Market Growth | Technavio

Discover other highlights related to the market dynamics. Download a Sample Report

The railway traction motor market covers the following areas:

Railway Traction Motor Market Sizing

Railway Traction Motor Market Forecast

Railway Traction Motor Market Analysis

Driver and Challenge

The railway infrastructure development in Asian countries is driving the growth of the global railway traction motor market. Investment in railways has increased from 10% to 30% in the last decade, and APAC countries accounted for a major share. Economic growth, urbanization, and population growth are critical factors that drive the need for investments in railways. For instance, in October 2021, India and Nepal signed an MoU for a proposed amount of USD 3.15 billion. In June 2021, the Central Government of India approved the implementation of a 235-km semi-high-speed rail corridor between Pune and Nashik in Maharashtra. Such factors are expected to drive the global railway traction motor market during the forecast period.

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is challenging the global railway traction motor market growth. The pandemic compelled the governments of many countries to impose lockdowns, which led to the decreased adoption of railway traction motors. For instance, the governments of countries such as Japan, China, the US, the UK, and France took initiatives to contain the spread of the disease in 2020. Thus, several railway projects and operations were put on hold due to supply chain-related challenges, leading to a slowdown in railway projects. Hence, the outbreak hampered the adoption of railway traction motors in 2020, which may limit the market growth in the coming years as well.

Regional Analysis

APAC will have the highest market share growth during the forecast period. The continuous development in railway infrastructure in countries such as India and China will drive the railway traction motor market growth in APAC during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. China, India, and Russia are the key countries for the railway traction motors market in APAC.

Trains can transport large quantities of goods over long distances at a lower cost compared with other means of transport. Moreover, the railway traction motor market in APAC is expected to witness steady, substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to various investments that are being planned in various railway projects in the region.

Companies Mentioned

ABB Ltd.

ALSTOM SA

American Traction Systems

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

Electric Motor Services Inc.

HaslerRail AG

Hyundai Heavy Industries Group

Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

PowerRail

Rotomac Electricals Pvt. Ltd.

Saini Group

Sherwood Electromotion Inc.

Siemens AG

Sulzer Ltd.

Toshiba Corp.

Traktionssysteme Austria GmbH

VEM Group

Wabtec Corp.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Related Reports:

Gas Sensors Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

HVAC Terminal Units Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Railway Traction Motor Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.44 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.0 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, American Traction Systems, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Electric Motor Services Inc., HaslerRail AG, Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., PowerRail, Rotomac Electricals Pvt. Ltd., Saini Group, Sherwood Electromotion Inc., Siemens AG, Sulzer Ltd., Toshiba Corp., Traktionssysteme Austria GmbH, VEM Group, and Wabtec Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

***1. Executive Summary

**1.1 Market overview

*Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview

*Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview

*Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics

*Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography

*Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type

*Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth

*Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth

*Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 09: Parent market

*Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 12: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2021

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

*Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

*Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

*Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

*Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

*Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

*Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

***5. Market Segmentation by Type

**5.1 Market segments

*Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Type

*Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type

*Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

**5.3 DC motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 28: Chart on DC motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 29: Data Table on DC motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 30: Chart on DC motors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 31: Data Table on DC motors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.4 AC motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 32: Chart on AC motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 33: Data Table on AC motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 34: Chart on AC motors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 35: Data Table on AC motors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.5 Synchronous motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 36: Chart on Synchronous motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 37: Data Table on Synchronous motors - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 38: Chart on Synchronous motors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 39: Data Table on Synchronous motors - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**5.6 Market opportunity by Type

*Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

***6. Customer landscape

*Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

**6.1 Customer landscape overview

*Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

*** 7. Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

**7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 46: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 47: Data Table on APAC- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 48: Chart on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 49: Data Table on APAC- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.5 Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 70: Chart on US- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 71: Data Table on US- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 72: Chart on US- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 73: Data Table on US- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.11 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 78: Chart on India- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 79: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 80: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 81: Data Table on India- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.12 Russia- Market size and forecast 2021-2026

*Exhibit 82: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 83: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

*Exhibit 84: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

*Exhibit 85: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

**7.13 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Railway infrastructure development in Asian countries

*8.1.2 Increased demand for rail logistics due to rising trade activities

*8.1.3 Introduction of new railway projects

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic

*8.2.2 Delay in execution and development of railway projects

*8.2.3 Growing competition among market vendors

**8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

*Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

**8.4 Market trends

*8.4.1 Emergence of battery-electric locomotives

*8.4.2 Adoption of IoT in railway propulsion system monitoring

*8.4.3 Increased government funding and public-private partnerships (PPPs)

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Overview

**9.2 Vendor landscape

*Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

**9.3 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

**9.4 Industry risks

*Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

**10.3 ABB Ltd.

*Exhibit 93: ABB Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 94: ABB Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 95: ABB Ltd. - Key news

*Exhibit 96: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 97: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.4 ALSTOM SA

*Exhibit 98: ALSTOM SA - Overview

*Exhibit 99: ALSTOM SA - Business segments

*Exhibit 100: ALSTOM SA - Key news

*Exhibit 101: ALSTOM SA - Key offerings

*Exhibit 102: ALSTOM SA - Segment focus

**10.5 Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd.

*Exhibit 103: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 104: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 105: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Key news

*Exhibit 106: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 107: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.6 Hyundai Heavy Industries Group

*Exhibit 108: Hyundai Heavy Industries Group - Overview

*Exhibit 109: Hyundai Heavy Industries Group - Business segments

*Exhibit 110: Hyundai Heavy Industries Group - Key offerings

*Exhibit 111: Hyundai Heavy Industries Group - Segment focus

**10.7 Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

*Exhibit 112: Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 113: Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 114: Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 115: Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.8 Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd.

*Exhibit 116: Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 117: Medha Servo Drives Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio