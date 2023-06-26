RAIN ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate Rain Oncology Inc. for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Rain Oncology Inc. ("Rain") (NASDAQ: RAIN) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Rain and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

On or around April 22, 2021, Rain conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling more than 7.35 million shares priced at $17.00. Then, on May 22, 2023, Rain issued a press release announcing topline results from its Phase 3 MANTRA trial of milademetan for the treatment of dedifferentiated liposarcoma ("DD LPS"). In the press release, Rain reported that "[t]he trial, evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of milademetan in patients with dedifferentiated (DD) liposarcoma (LPS), did not meet its primary endpoint of progression free survival (PFS) by blinded independent central review compared to the standard of care, trabectedin" and stated that "[b]ased upon these topline data, Rain does not expect to pursue further development of milademetan in DD LPS." On this news, Rain's stock price fell $8.71 per share, or 87.71%, to close at $1.22 per share on May 22, 2023.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong