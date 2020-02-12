Rain and Hail Integrates Grain Cart Reporting Functionality into Its Platform to Streamline Production Reporting for Agents and Growers

JOHNSTON, Iowa, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain and Hail, a division of Chubb's agriculture business and leading provider of crop insurance in the United States, announced it has completed the integration of UHarvest Pro data system into its existing platform to help streamline production reporting for agents and growers.

Under the Multiple Peril Crop Insurance program, growers are required to report production on an annual basis to establish history and determine potential loss. Grain cart scales have become an invaluable tool for growers to measure and track real time production in the field.

"The addition of UHarvest Pro system to our platform provides growers and agents a quick and seamless way to efficiently report critical crop information in a timely manner," said Scott Arnold, President of Rain and Hail. "This is yet another example of Chubb's dedication to finding ways to make it easier for agents and growers to manage their business, and ensuring they have the right systems in place to free up their time so they can focus more on managing their crops."

Unverferth Manufacturing, in partnership with Raven Industries, released the UHarvest Pro ISOBUS Scale System for grain carts at the 2019 Farm Progress Show. The UHarvest Pro Scale System allows growers to more easily track yield by field and destination, saving extensive time and improving accuracy of reporting. It also improves in-field wireless data transfer, simplifying the required reporting process for growers nationwide.

For more information on Rain and Hail and the UHarvest Pro system, visit RainHail.com.

About Unverferth

Unverferth Mfg. Co., Inc. is a world-class, family-owned manufacturer and marketer of tillage, seed-, hay- and grain-handling equipment, along with pull-type sprayers, fertilizer applicators and agricultural dual, triple and specialty wheel products. www.unverferth.com

About Raven

Raven Applied Technology is helping feed a growing population by delivering impactful technology that improves agricultural efficiency for custom applicators and growers around the world. From field computers to sprayer and planter controls, GPS guidance steering systems, wireless and logistics technology, Raven provides precision agriculture products and solutions designed to reduce operating costs and improve yields. Learn more at http://ravenprecision.com.

About Rain and Hail

Headquartered in Johnston, Iowa, Rain and Hail, a Chubb company, is the largest provider of crop insurance and a pioneer in agricultural insurance that has been serving America's farmers since 1919, providing comprehensive Multiple Peril Crop and Crop-Hail insurance protection to customers in the U.S. For more information, visit RainHail.com.

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs more than 30,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: chubb.com.

SOURCE Chubb

Related Links

https://www.chubb.com/us-en

