Rain Bird Golf Named Exclusive Irrigation Provider to Shinnecock Hills Golf Club

AZUSA, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain Bird Corporation today announced that Shinnecock Hills Golf Club has recognized Rain Bird as their Exclusive Irrigation Provider. Shinnecock Hills GC, founded in 1891, is one of the most historic golfing institutions in the United States. It is the oldest incorporated golf club and was one of the five founding member clubs of the United States Golf Association (USGA).

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Shinnecock is designed to take advantage of the natural topography of the area and resembles many golf courses on the British Isles. It has long been recognized as one of the top courses in the world and has been the scene of notable major tournaments.

"Golf courses face tremendous pressure to deliver excellent playing conditions day in and day out, and Shinnecock Hills Golf Club is no exception. To meet and exceed these expectations, we rely on Rain Bird," says Jon Jennings, golf course superintendent at Shinnecock. "Shinnecock Hills and Rain Bird have a relationship dating back more than 20 years. Having the quality and expertise of Rain Bird's products and services gives me peace of mind."

"We are honored and excited to be designated as the exclusive irrigation supplier for such a prestigious golf course like Shinnecock Hills. Our relationship has been excellent, and we look forward to taking it to new levels," says Stuart Hackwell, director of Rain Bird's Golf Division.

About Rain Bird Corporation

We create irrigation technology that shapes the way your future grows. Founded in 1933, our 4,000+ products sustain life's essentials and support your green spaces, guided by a commitment to the Intelligent Use of WaterTM. We draw on nearly a century of expertise to serve a wide variety of industries and markets around the world, blending natural design and human ingenuity to make water work for everyone. Learn more at rainbird.com.

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SOURCE Rain Bird Corporation