Reaching Farther Than Ever: Rain Bird Golf Unveils a New Rotor That Inspires Larger, More Ambitious Course Designs

AZUSA, Calif., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain Bird Corporation's Golf division today announced the release of the 952LT Long-Throw Block Rotor, delivering the farthest throw of any rotor in the company's golf irrigation portfolio. With a maximum radius of up to 115 feet, the 952LT gives superintendents, irrigation consultants, and golf course architects new freedom to plan larger greens, wider fairways, and more ambitious layouts.

Rain Bird Corporation Rain Bird Corporation

By extending throw distance, the 952LT enables the use of fewer heads when course layouts require it to preserve playability and course intent. This performance is driven by a redesigned riser housing and new nozzle that helps maintain flow and pressure through the rotor to maximize distance. The new nozzle design also supports use of low-angle nozzle housing, providing added flexibility within the product to address varying course conditions. These improvements, combined with internal component enhancements, support reliable operation in challenging environments and are backed by durable construction that reflects Rain Bird's commitment to long-term quality and high-quality engineering.

"Irrigation systems must support the scale and creativity of today's golf course designs," said Stuart Hackwell, Director, Rain Bird Golf. "The 952LT rotor delivers the reach and reliability superintendents and consultants need to maintain turf quality while enabling courses to explore new design possibilities."

Available with full-and part-circle in one model, the 952LT features Rain Bird's MemoryArc® technology, allowing crews to shift between full- and part-circle operation within seconds without resetting part-circle arc. This speeds installation, reduces labor, and enhances flexibility during construction, renovation, and ongoing maintenance.

Built to perform in high-pressure and topographically complex environments, the 952LT offers the dependable coverage required for expansive turf areas and modern design concepts.

With its unmatched throw distance and robust construction, the Rain Bird 952LT Long-Throw Rotor empowers courses and designers to think bigger, create more expansive playing surfaces, and bring imaginative course visions to life.

About Rain Bird Corporation

We create irrigation technology that shapes the way your future grows. Founded in 1933, our 4,000+ products sustain life's essentials and support your green spaces, guided by a commitment to the Intelligent Use of Water™. We draw on nearly a century of expertise to serve a wide variety of industries and markets around the world, blending natural design and human ingenuity to make water work for everyone. Learn more at rainbird.com.

Contact: Interdependence Public Relations

[email protected]

314-619-9627

SOURCE Rain Bird Corporation