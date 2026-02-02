Rain Bird Golf Expands CirrusPRO™ Portfolio with New Software Integrations

New collaborations with Spectrum Technologies and Watertronics strengthen Rain Bird's commitment to data-driven course management

AZUSA, Calif., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain Bird Corporation today announced new partnerships with Spectrum Technologies and Watertronics, expanding the company's growing portfolio of soil data and pump monitoring solutions for golf course superintendents.

These new collaborations will allow golf courses of all types and sizes to benefit from a broader range of agronomic insights—giving superintendents more choice and greater flexibility in how they monitor course conditions and make irrigation decisions.

Features of Rain Bird's new CirrusPRO integration partnerships are:

: Rain Bird CirrusPRO software now provides soil data integration from FieldScout® TDR350. This integration will allow Spectrum customers the ability to view soil moisture readings within the CirrusPRO software to help turf managers make informed irrigation and hand-watering decisions across greens, tees, and fairways. Watertronics: Rain Bird CirrusPRO software now provides pump integration technology to Watertronics Pump owners. This integration will allow Watertronics customers the ability to view live flow and pressure pump data within the CirrusPRO software, making irrigation system decisions easy, efficient, and effective.

"Golf courses face tremendous pressure to deliver excellent playing conditions while using water as responsibly as possible," says Stuart Hackwell, Rain Bird Golf Business Unit Director. "By working with industry-leading organizations like Spectrum Technologies and Watertronics, we're ensuring that superintendents have access to the insights they need."

These partnerships also reinforce Rain Bird's ongoing commitment to innovation and sustainability across the golf industry. With the addition of these new integrations, Rain Bird now offers an ever-growing portfolio of CirrusPRO integration options that support any course's preferred approach to irrigation management.

Integrations are in development, with additional details to be shared in the future, including at the 2026 Golf Industry Show in Orlando, Florida.

About Rain Bird Corporation

We create irrigation technology that shapes the way your future grows. Founded in 1933, our 4,000+ products sustain life's essentials and support your green spaces, guided by a commitment to the Intelligent Use of WaterTM. We draw on nearly a century of expertise to serve a wide variety of industries and markets around the world, blending natural design and human ingenuity to make water work for everyone. Learn more at rainbird.com.

About Spectrum Technologies

Spectrum Technologies was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Aurora, Illinois, USA. Spectrum is a leader in providing advanced Agriculture, Horticulture, and Turf technologies to customers worldwide. Spectrum Technologies brands include: WatchDog®, FieldScout®, WaterScout®, DataScout®, LightScout®, TruFirm® and SpecConnect™. Spectrum has 26 AE50 Awards from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers, which demonstrates the company's deep commitment to innovation and quality. For more information, visit online at www.specmeters.com.

About Watertronics

Watertronics, headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, is a global leader in golf course irrigation pumping systems. The company delivers custom-engineered solutions that maximize efficiency, reliability, and lifecycle value. With over four decades of product innovation and a global PSN (Pump Service Network) Watertronics continues their commitment to moving water forward. Learn more at https://watertronics.com/

