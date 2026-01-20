Rain Bird Introduces All-in-One Zone Control to Help Commercial Contractors Finish Faster and Build Smarter

New compact solution cuts installation time while reducing callbacks and improving long-term water efficiency

AZUSA, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain Bird today announced the launch of its new All-in-One Zone Control (AIOZC), a breakthrough commercial irrigation solution designed to help landscape contractors overcome labor shortages, simplify installation, and minimize the size and number of valve boxes.

XAOZ100 Components

The launch comes as the commercial irrigation industry faces mounting efficiency pressures. According to the Irrigation Association's 2024 State of the Industry Report, 73 percent of landscape contractors cite labor shortages as their primary business obstacle, while increasing installation complexity extends the average project timeline by 22 percent. The Rain Bird AIOZC XAOZ100 directly addresses these challenges by integrating flow control, pressure regulation, and filtration into the industry's most compact, purpose-built control zone solution.

"Time is the most valuable resource on every commercial jobsite," says Paul Dailey, product manager for Rain Bird's Landscape division. "The All-in-One Zone Control was engineered for the real-world conditions contractors face every day—tight timelines, limited labor, and rising expectations for performance. By creating a single device, we help both designers and installers finish micro-irrigation systems faster, bid smarter, and spend less time on service calls."

For more than 90 years, Rain Bird has stood for innovation and reliability in irrigation. The AIOZC reflects the company's enduring commitment to The Intelligent Use of Water™, making high-efficiency micro-irrigation systems easier, faster, and more cost effective to design, install, and maintain.

Field testing at commercial installations across the US, Canada, and Australia, demonstrated significant reductions in installation time and complexity, while ensuring micro-irrigation (drip) systems remained free of the most common sources of callbacks: pressure inconsistency, clogs, and fitting failures.

"Absolutely amazing! I love how compact and easy to install it is," says Justin DeRosier about his experience with the AIOZC as a field test participant. DeRosier is an irrigation specialist at Green Effects, a commercial landscaping business with over 25 years of experience in Puget Sound, Washington.

Other key features and benefits include:

Widest operating range available – up to 30 GPM – makes the XAOZ100 appropriate for virtually any commercial drip zone.

Integrated 150-mesh filter for industry-leading filtration

Factory-set 40 PSI pressure regulation, eliminating field calibration

30 percent smaller footprint than traditional component assemblies, enabling installation in a rectangular 10-inch mini valve box

For landscape architects and specifiers, the AIOZC simplifies design and documentation. A single model number replaces complex component schedules, while the compact footprint minimizes the size and number of required valve boxes on site.

From a sustainability perspective, the AIOZC ensures optimal water delivery from day one. Factory-calibrated pressure regulation and integrated filtration support long-term system efficiency, reinforcing Rain Bird's belief that intelligent water use starts with intelligent installation.

The Rain Bird All-in-One Zone Control kit is available through authorized Rain Bird distributors. For more information, contractors and specifiers can visit https://www.rainbird.com/products/all-one-zone-control, contact their local Rain Bird representative, or visit Rain Bird Learning.

About Rain Bird Corporation

We create irrigation technology that shapes the way your future grows. Founded in 1933, our 4,000+ products sustain life's essentials and support your green spaces, guided by a commitment to the Intelligent Use of Water™. We draw on nearly a century of expertise to serve a wide variety of industries and markets around the world, blending natural design and human ingenuity to make water work for everyone. Learn more at rainbird.com.

Media Contact:

Interdependence PR

[email protected]

314-619-9627

SOURCE Rain Bird Corporation